Care homes in fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society

Our two care homes, Tudor House in Bognor Regis and Whyke Lodge in Chichester, both are small family run care homes which care for elderly people with dementia.

We collaborated together to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, as this is a charity very close to our hearts, with the majority of our residents having this type of dementia.

During Alzheimer’s Action Week, which ran from Monday 13th May to Sunday 19th May 2024, we held a variety of exciting events including a cake sale, raffle, guessing how many sweets in a jar and a fantastic car boot sale at Chichester Boot Fair.

We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from the local community, with our local pharmacy, district nurses and GPs buying our lovely cakes for charity.

We would like to thank everyone who was involved in supporting us during this year's Alzheimer's Action Week and for their generosity enabling us to raise a magnificent £525 for the charity.