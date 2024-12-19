Care-oling for a Cause: Charity concert raises over £7k for Veterans

On Sunday, December 15, more than 500 people came together to attend Care for Veterans’ annual Christmas Carol Concert at Lancing College Chapel. The event raised over £7,000 for disabled veterans’ care services.

Led by Choir Director Lucy Goldberg, two local choirs - Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and the Inspirations Community Choir - performed a festive and fantastic set of carols and well-known Christmas songs, alongside organist Richard Elwood and accompanist Jenny Jeffery.

Father George conducted the service, opening the event with the positive words “I trust this will all go smoothly!”. Several distinguished attendees supported the event with a reading.

Among them was the High Sheriff for West Sussex Philippa Gogarty, Chairman of West Sussex County Council Pieter Montyn and Armed Forces Champion Noel Atkins. To represent Care for Veterans with readings, Chairman David Williams, Care for Veterans CEO Peter Inkpen and Royal Star & Garter CEO Andy Cole took to the podium.

Care for Veterans Events and Corporate Manager Clare commented: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to all those who helped make this event successful. Treetop Design & Print for our programmes, TS Vanguard Cadets, the choirs, all of our readers, Lancing College Chapel and everyone who came – you have all made a significant difference to the lives of disabled veterans”.

Clare added: “Our veterans have given so much to our country. It is incredible to see an event like this, where so many people want to give something back. The generosity and kindness I witnessed from our attendees is exactly what Christmas is all about”.

Care for Veterans provides support for ex-service personnel in need of rehabilitative, respite, long-term and palliative care. Through the charity, individuals can make the most of a wide range of in-house services, from physiotherapy to speech and language therapy.

Each year, the charity must raise £1.5 million to continue their work. With no government funding available, events like the Carol Concert serve as an important opportunity to raise vital funds.

Discover more ways to support Care for Veterans here: www.careforveterans.org.uk/support-us