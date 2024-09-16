Catsfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Coffee Morning for St Laurence Church is being held on Saturday, September 21 in the Village Hall from 10am to 12pm.

This is being held to raise much-needed funds for the church. There will be fresh coffee available and delicious refreshments, also the added attraction of a Gift Stall and a Raffle. Do come along and bring your friends.

From Rosemary - In October the scout group are taking some of the older ones to Flanders. We last did this trip in 2018 and it was a truly memorable experience.

In order to ensure it is available for all who are eligible we are fundraising. Next event being Race Night on Saturday, October 5 at Ninfield Memorial Hall. It’s a family event starting at 6.30 all are welcome - with or without family. For more information or tickets, please contact Rosemary 01424 892681

Tell us what's happening in your village.

A repeat of last week’s message from Linda about Harvest Festival Songs of Praise at St Laurence Church – As part of our Harvest Festival celebrations on Sunday, October, 6 we are planning an afternoon service of Songs of Praise and we need your help by choosing your favourite hymns.

We are compiling a long list and your task will be to select up to three from that list and we will sing the most popular. For the hymns from which to choose, please contact me - [email protected] or call 07900 566570, or see me in church. Thank you.

As the month is going so quickly, here is another reminder to make a note that the Catsfield Ukealongians next Open Evening Fund Raiser is on Monday, October 28 from 7pm to 9pm in the Village Hall. We will be raising funds this time (appropriately as we move into the winter months) for: WARMING UP THE HOMELESS. Entry will be free and donations to charity would be greatly appreciated, refreshments available. We hope to see you there.

A heartwarming story – from Victoria - What a surprising sight greeted the congregation of St Laurence Church last Sunday morning.

Four youths (two unshaved lads and two pretty lasses) in their 20s dressed in medieval/ hippy clothing and sporting a rather unwashed look, three of whom had quite long hair and wore Hogwart-type hooded capes, the fourth looked more like a slim leather-clad biker.

Apparently they are on a pilgrimage from Chichester to Canterbury and had slept in the church porch on Saturday night and joined us for the Sunday service. Each had their own inner personal reasons for this pilgrimage and they were all very polite and smiley people.

Prior to the service, Bob Andrews, played the piano treating us as usual to a variety of beautiful tunes whilst the congregation and priest welcomed the newcomers. They looked a little lost during the service, not just with the plastic service sheets, but also when to sit and when to stand, until a parishioner behind them kindly gave helpful prompts.

At the end of the service and unfortunately after several people had left to go home. One of the newcomers requested to play the piano and apparently, he and one of the lasses played and sang beautifully, a folk song about a willow tree which delighted those remaining.

The story doesn't end here - one of the choir members very kindly invited the four back to her home for breakfast and a shower, they provided the breakfast of scones and the host provided the butter and jam. Later they helped the host gather her golden plums from her tree before they departed to visit Battle Church. I hope they find what they are looking for and the trip gives them satisfaction.

Jan remembers – In the sixties, hardly any residents in Skinners Lane had a telephone and mobile phones were yet to come. Of course, local businesses such as the village shop, the garage and our district nurse were the exception, us lesser mortals relied on the phone box situated by Broadley’s garage.

One night, poor Brian woke with terrible pains and he hurried up the road to the phone box to ring the on-call doctor. He was advised to go home and drink a glass of milk to line his stomach, but because he hated milk, he decided on a tried and tested remedy – good old bicarbonate of soda dissolved in water. Sure enough, it had the desired effect and cured what turned out to be indigestion.

With the autumnal weather gradually taking over and the evenings getting dark so early, I heard this week that the CADS have started their pantomime rehearsals, which brings thoughts of winter and Christmas to mind. The church is also appealing for donations of goods for sale at their Christmas Market to be held at the end of November.

I’m still hoping for an Indian summer, seeing that the proper one wasn’t up to much!