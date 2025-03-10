Catsfield Village Voice

Jumble Sale - Tomorrow the annual WI Jumble Sale will take place in the Village Hall on Saturday 15th March from 10am – 12pm, entrance 50p and free for children. Refreshments of tea, coffee and cake will be available for when you need to pause in your bargain-hunting. This sale is well-known locally and is always has a queue of people waiting for the doors to open. If you have any good quality items of clothing to donate – or anything - except junk, will be gratefully received. Please bring along on the morning from 8.30am, or goods maybe left by arrangement at Holly Lodge situated in the car park.

The next fundraising event for the church on Saturday 22nd March will be a ‘Lent Brunch’ held in the Village Hall from 9.30am – 11.30am. Advance booking for this event is essential and can be done by calling Sandra on 01424 774708 or 07545292533. The menu includes a full breakfast £10, a bacon or sausage sandwich £5, toast and marmalade £3 and the price includes a hot drink and fruit juice. Sounds delicious, come along and try it!

The Catsfield Horticultural Spring Show is on 29th March and the schedules are available in the Village Store. Please pick up your copy which has the entry form inside, you will find them on the lefthand side of the counter just under the till. There are twenty classes to choose from and you can enter as many as you like. You might even like to buy some flowers and try one or more of the four decorative classes, you don’t have to be an expert to win at any of the classes and it’s great fun looking at the exhibits after the judging to see the results. Check out your photographs and enter the two Photographic classes entitled - ”Spring is Here” & “Peace/tranquillity” and there’s nine cookery classes to choose from! Something for everyone and even the children have five great choices. All the details of the show are on the entry form so get yours now and start planning your exhibits.

Catsfield 'Ladies in Waiting'

The Battle Floral & Horticultural Society’s March 2025 talk is by Steve Edney on Succession Planting. The talk will be held at Battle Memorial Hall at 7.30pm on 19th March 2025. The talk will be in the Main Hall, which holds 150 people. So far, 70 tickets have been bought/reserved by BFHS members. If anyone would like to reserve tickets (Members £1, Non-members £5) and pay at the door, please contact by email on [email protected]

Last week’s meeting of the Catsfield WI received apologies from a few members but also welcomed three visitors. After a hearty singing of ‘Jerusalem’ and dealing with the business matters, the President welcomed Stuart Corner to talk about ‘The Secret Life of the Honey Bee.’

This turned out to be a fascinating and extremely interesting talk, filled with incredible facts about these wonderful insects. Stuart has been a bee keeper since 2021 and began his talk by identifying other flying insects of similar appearance and talking of their differences – of which there were many. Then he listed twelve topics of bee keeping from which we could choose the subjects about which we would like to know more, the first being ‘How do Bees Communicate?’ Considering that they can’t talk and the inside of the hive is in complete darkness, their means of passing messages is incredible. They have several different methods – by exchanging food with each other, exuding pheromones, buzzing angrily (usually at the keeper), passing on the condition of the queen, fanning their wings furiously at the entrance to the hive to attract other bees to join them. By directional crawling down the inside of the hive and dancing, they direct the others to the exact location of the source of food, which can be as far as 40 metres away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next topic chosen was the history of the honey bee – also filled with many amazing facts and theories, for example the earliest fossil found of a bee dates back to between 74 and 96 million years ago (bearing in mind that dinosaurs were extinct 65 million years ago.) There are cave drawings dating back 8,000 years, showing humans harvesting honey from a swarm and in pyramids from 664 BC there have been drawings of apiaries, although the legend that honey found there had still been edible has never been proved. This is just a very brief summary of a few of the things we learnt about bees and unfortunately, time ran out before Stuart could talk about the many other interesting aspects of the lives of bees and we hope that he will return to continue his talk on another occasion. The meeting ended with a super tea and drawing the raffle.

The next meeting of the WI will be on Thursday April 3rd, our 107th birthday meeting and the entertainment will be Beverley and Jon Healey with ‘The Stories Behind the Songs’. Members are reminded that their annual subscriptions will also be due at that time.

Harking back to January, when we had the interesting talk about the wreck of the Amsterdam off the coast of St Leonards, our summer outing will be a guided tour of the Hastings Shipwreck Museum where many artefacts from the wreck are displayed and then to continue to a nearby fish and chip restaurant for a meal. The actual wreck of the Amsterdam won’t be visible until later in the summer, but when the tide is right, the Bexhill Museum will be leading a tour of the remains of the ship which we would like to join.

Jan writes – Brian and I had several holidays abroad and one of the most memorable was at Kaprun in Austria. Our stay was in a farmhouse-style hotel situated in the countryside near to a farm, where the cows had bells around their necks and you felt that you could almost expect to see Heidi appear with her grandfather. It was arranged that every evening, we visited surrounding venues to join in with their entertainment, the last one being at our hotel. A Yorkshire chap, who according to his wife was normally very shy – but on this occasion, having had a couple of ‘sherberts’ – stood up on a chair and with great gusto, sang ‘On Ilkley Moor Bar Tat.’ Not to be outdone, Brian, a true Sussex lad borrowed an accordian and gave a rousing rendition of ‘Sussex by the Sea.’ We were all from different parts of the country and came together in song.