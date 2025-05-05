Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apologies that once again that ‘the powers that be’ neglected to print Catsfield Village Voice column in last week’s Observer, although it was available on The Sussex News website. Here is most of it again!

News of the Catsfield Horticultural Society - from Vanessa - The Horticultural Society as it stands, have unanimously agreed not to put on a Summer Flower Show this August.

There is, however, the possibility that a Summer Fete may be organised by Scott Lavocah and the Stoolball club. I can tell you no more about that, only to say if anyone wishes to offer their services for that event, look out for any publicity asking for volunteers etc. But as I said this is only a possibility, nothing has been confirmed as far as I know.

We are holding the Hortic AGM on November 4 at 7.30pm, in Hermon Cottage and are still hoping to recruit a Flower Show Secretary and a Chairperson, so please get in touch with any of the committee if you know of someone who might be interested or gullible!

We have set a tentative date for the Spring Show, which we are really hoping can go ahead and will possibly hold a Quiz Night in the autumn this year. We, as a committee, are ever hopeful that we can keep going, so please, if you have new neighbours who may not know of these very much needed village clubs or societies, let them know about us.

The village is so lucky to have a Horticultural Society, an Amateur Dramatics group, WI, Social Club, Cricket and Stoolball clubs, Church, Under 5’s etc and we need to keep them going. Thank you for reading and please support us!

St George’s Night - The dinner held to celebrate St George in Catsfield Village Hall last Saturday was a very pleasant evening supported by members of St Laurence Church and people from the village itself. A delicious trio of vol au vents started the meal, followed by a toast to St George accompanied by a small sherry.

A traditional roast beef dinner was cooked and served by Pauline, Victoria, and Sandra. We were entertained by the Bexhill Community Music Recorder Consort who played a selection of medieval pieces, ending with ‘Sussex by the Sea’. Then amazing platters of cheese, fruit, chutneys and biscuits appeared on each table and were consumed with considerable relish.

After the raffle, John Berryman played the piano as a resounding rendition of Jerusalem filled the hall as a fitting finale to the evening. A fantastic £435 was raised for St Laurence Church funds.

Jan writes – Thinking back to my childhood and special treats, I fondly remember Horlicks tablets that came in a packet and were round in shape. I used to purchase them in our local sweet shop with my sixpenny weekly pocket money.

If Gran had a jar of Horlicks, I loved to spoon it out to eat and she used to try hiding it but somehow I usually managed to sniff it out. I loved our daily spoonful of cod liver oil and malt too, which was given to boost our vitamin intake during and after food rationing in the war. One weekly spoonful that I didn’t enjoy was syrup of figs – the thought of it now still makes me shudder! My Gran could make a small bar of Cadbury’s milk chocolate last for a week by having just one piece at a time – that’s what you call will-power. My favourite treat these days is a lovely jelly baby!

And this week’s Village Voice -

Gardeners are you ready? The popular Christian Aid Plant Sale is being held in the Village Hall tomorrow Saturday, May 10 from 10am – 12pm, entrance fee 50p. As usual the hall will be full of plants and bargains for the garden - annuals, perennials, vegetables, indoor plants – all sorts! There will be an ‘All Things for the Garden’ stall, a wonderful Raffle, fresh coffee, tea and cakes available and even a re-cycling point for small flower pots (to enable our growers to produce more plants next year!) All funds raised are to go to Christian Aid.

Donations are needed of plants, cakes, raffle prizes, and items for the garden stall please from 6.30pm this evening. Also help that evening is urgently needed, to unload the plants etc into the hall – a huge job - so please come along and lend a hand, it would be most gratefully received!

Catsfield Remembers – the St Laurence Fundraisers are marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe by holding a three course VE day meal on Saturday, May 24 at 7pm in the Village Hall. Tickets cost £15 each and need to be booked by calling Sandra on 0754529533

Catsfield WI held their Resolutions and Annual Meeting last week and apologies were received from several members, some due to ill health and some maybe because it was a beautiful day? After singing Jerusalem, there were obviously a lot of business matters to go through.

The minutes of the previous meeting were read and it was agreed by all the members that the £100 profit from the Jumble Sale should be donated to St Michael’s Hospice. The Treasurer read a report on the recent Annual meeting of the ESFWI at the De la Warr Pavilion and the date of the Summer Outing to the Hastings Shipwreck Museum on June 19 was confirmed with WI funds generously paying for a mini-coach and members’ entrance fees.

The Resolution that ‘Bystanders can be Lifesavers’ to be voted for at the National meeting of the WI was passed and we heard that a paramedic is coming to talk to us at our September meeting about using the defibrillator which is sited outside the hall and other resuscitation techniques to save a life.

The Secretary read a lengthy report on the activities of the past year and it was good to be reminded of speakers and events that we had enjoyed. The Treasurer read through the financial statement of which there were copies on each table.

Some resignations from the Committee were announced and all were thanked for their hard work, new members named and all were voted for. The President left the stage and the Vice President asked for a show of hands to re-elect her for another year which of course, again was unanimously carried!

Our old friend Terry Stacey took to the stage and entertained us with surprising and interesting facts in one of his devilish quizzes, this time all about various measurements of time, distance and monetary values. Tea was served and the raffle drawn and the meeting ended slightly later than usual after a busy afternoon. The next meeting will be on June 5 at 2pm and will be the ‘Fun, Flower and Produce Show’.

Ann writes - I attended the Annual Parish Assembly on May 1, along with the usual village residents who attend these events to report on the activities of the clubs and societies to which they belong. Despite considerable publicity, there were very few other attendees, which I'm afraid illustrates the general indifference which seems to pervade our village.

Chairman Keith Robertson gave a presentation of the aims of the Council and future plans, ironically one of which was to publish a newsletter in an effort to engage our residents. Obviously, sorely needed, despite the Council publishing their agendas and minutes on line. We have a very efficient Clerk in Vicki, but only five Councillors out of the statutory number of seven.

The precept has been increased to £48,000 to enable the Council to function in a proper manner. He mentioned the Council are holding £57,000 in the community infrastructure levy, which has been allocated. He outlined the continuing difficulty of negotiating with Highways to get the speed limit extended from the Playing Field to Stone Cottages and from Horns Corner down Powdermill Lane to the old woodyard, which appears to offer our only chance of speed reduction from 60 mph to 30 mph.

He emphasised that the Council has plenty of ideas they are exploring, but one of their main aims at present is to support those activities which are still running. Kathryn Field, who has been our ESCC representative for a very long time, talked eloquently about budgets, cut-backs and the prospect of unitary authorities, which are said by the Government to save money, but as we know, this seldom results. She emphasised the need to continually inform on potholes, especially those repaired which again fail.

I reported on the WI and the football club, which finished a disappointing 7th out of 9 teams in the second division. Keith Cook reported on the efforts of the cricket club to encourage village residents to play and thanked the Parish Council for their support. (Stop press, our first cricket match against Ashburnham last weekend was cancelled as the opposition were unable to field a team!) Scott reported on the stoolball club and the Hall, with news of a modest, but essential, increase in hiring charges coming soon.

He also mentioned the good news that the Hall and stoolball committee were hoping to run a fete on the Playing Field on 2nd August, but plans are in the early stage. Tony Heath reported on the Horticultural Society and their disappointment at the lack of volunteers to run their society. The School Headmaster gave an enthusiastic report on the success of our school. Pauline reported that our archive group are planning a joint exhibition project with their counterparts in Ninfield. The evening concluded with refreshments, which was cheering after the disappointments of some of the reports.

Jan writes – Brian has a long association with St Laurence Church choir, first as a boy together with other village lads. He remembered them being offered a ‘Zube’ by a senior choir member if for once they behaved themselves. In later years as an adult he sang bass along with Mike Cooper and John Kemp who sang tenor.

During the time that Dennis Taylor was Rector, Brian took over as choirmaster alongside Martin ‘Tinker’ Carter who was organist then. We had many a choir practice at our house in Skinners Lane if there was a special piece that the choir had to learn and Brian always put 100% into whatever role he took on – as others do to this day.