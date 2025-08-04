Catsfield Village Voice

Catsfield Ukealongians – Ian writes - On Monday 21st July in Catsfield Village Hall we had, what I can only describe as the ultimate ukulele fun sing-along time with friends from the Bexhill branch of "Stroke" charity, and the uke players themselves. We had fifty-five ukulele players and approximately twenty supporters who came along, including residents from Catsfield village which was very greatly appreciated. We raised an astounding £864 for the Bexhill branch of "Stroke", which they truly appreciated. They are self-funded, and really appreciated our efforts. Viv, the Organiser of Stroke (Bexhill) says – ‘Please pass on both the Bexhill Stroke Support Group's team and members, heartfelt gratitude to all who attended last night's hugely entertaining event and thank everyone for their hard work behind the scenes.’ Our next charity event will be for "Surviving the Streets" Bexhill branch on 20th October so we hope to see you there.

The Windmill Hillbillies – my neighbour, Barbara Frostick and her husband went to this event last Thursday in the Village Hall and she says what a thoroughly enjoyable, foot tapping, jolly and friendly evening it was. The audience were seated at tables and there was a bar open for refreshments, also an excellent raffle and a competition for the best cowboy hat on display. The Hillbillies consisted of two men and two ladies singing and playing various instruments and they kept the audience full of enthusiasm throughout their performance, with a couple even doing line dancing. The group is so named after the beautiful old windmill at Windmill Hill and this was their first performance of singing lively country-style sing-along songs and dancing to fundraise for the maintenance of the mill. Barbara and Harry back in the seventies, ran the village shop in Ninfield for a few years and were delighted to meet several old friends during the evening and catch up with their news. The evening raised £542 towards the maintenance of the old windmill and the organisers were very impressed with our Village Hall.

Jan writes - Congratulations to Sandra Shoobridge on her award for her exceptional contribution in fundraising for St Laurence Church. Speaking of the church, a friend and I recently sat in the peace and tranquillity there and lit candles for our loved ones. We both lived in Skinners Lane many moons ago, in fact we were next door neighbours and so we are very familiar with the church. In this ever-changing world of noise and rush, let’s be thankful that some things remain constant. Thank you to whoever unlocks the church and allows us to sit and be still in the calm of this beautiful place – and of course, returns later in the day to lock it up again.

Cricket news – from Ann - Our cricket team struggled against Bexhill Development side on Sunday and we were soundly beaten. It has been a job to keep a settled side this year with our Captain John Ferdinand still suffering from his nasty facial injury at the beginning of the season. He has at last had one operation on his eye with another to follow and there is good news that his sight will recover, but he is obviously out for the rest of the season. Stalwart Ed Malins, he who travels from Wiltshire to play, has had the temerity to get married during the season, an unheard of development in the groundsman's day, but we wish him many congratulations and hope to see him soon. Several other players were on holiday, but we picked up three members of the Carthew family from Battle and two ladies joined us. It was difficult to bat under the threatening skies looking into the dark green of all the trees and it reminds me of the old days when we had a huge wooden sightscreen, sadly no longer. The threatening skies were a good camouflage for my sausage rolls, which were edible but no two were alike and, as expected, several had burst their banks. They all went, as did the complete tea, so I suppose I will be asked again next year.

The pitch was readied by the Cook family, who have taken over this job with enthusiasm, making several visits during the week, when Mitch actually managed to get the roller going. They have, however learned that it is best to do the rolling before using the line marker, otherwise it spreads the whitening around all over the wicket, not a sight one sees at Lords. Barbara and dad Keith do the scarifying and mowing. Mum Chris organises the teas and takes care of the dog Soph, who has become our rather disinterested mascot. You will see them all again on Saturday at the fete when the cricket club again takes care of the parking. We could not run the club without them.

Village Voice Friday 8th August 2025

This Sunday,10th August the fundraisers for St Laurence Church invite you to join them for tea at 4pm in the Village Hall to celebrate the church’s patron saint of St Laurence. A ‘traditional’ Afternoon Tea will be served and tickets cost £12 per person. They are available from Sandra, call her on 01424 774708 or 07545292533.

Catsfield WI will be holding their Garden Party in the Village Hall Garden on Thursday 14th August at 2.30pm so we keep our fingers crossed for nice weather. Teas will be prepared and served by the Committee and there will be a raffle. Also to remind you that our programme for September 4th has changed from the published version. Penny Philcox will now be giving us a talk on 'Natures Fliers'. This should have been in October, but we have had to swap this around. Penny always gives a very interesting talk together with some wonderful images.

Last Saturday’s Village Fete was a great success, lots of people milled around the stalls and the cricket club members running the car park had plenty to do with cars queuing to get in. The weather stayed fine and when the sun popped out from time to time, it was suddenly almost too warm. The WI were kept busy serving drinks and delicious home-made cakes and the BBQ cooks were slaving over hot coals all afternoon to satisfy a consistently long queue with their super burgers and hot dogs. The musical entertainment was excellent, as was the display performed by the talented young gymnasts. Apparently the Barn Dance in the evening was equally enjoyable and I hope to have a full report on the day from the organisers in next week’s column.

Further to the report on the visit to the Village Hall by the Windmill Hillbillies the other day, I received a couple more photos that were too late to add to the column last week so here they are hopefully this week. The Windmill Hill Windmill is the largest post mill in the country and the Trust welcomes visitors from Easter until September on Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm – 5.00pm. What you can see and do – there is an accessible visitor centre with information panels, photographs and displays and an introductory film, guided tours, and activities for children who must be accompanied by an adult. There are long, steep stairs to the upper floors of the windmill, which some people will be unable or unwilling to climb, however, there is a virtual tour in the roundhouse for these visitors. There is no charge for entrance, but a donation of £5 per adult is suggested to help meet the target of £10,000 each year to run and maintain the mill.

Sport etc from Ann - I know many people don't understand cricket and the following will bemuse them even further. On Sunday at home we played a very strong Brightling Park team who batted first and declared before tea at 268 for 6, a very high score during which the ball was struck hard all over the pitch. Without either of our two wicket keepers able to play, we started out with Charlie Francis and finished up with our excellent lady player Catherine. Bowlers Owen Cullip had figures of 1 for 46, Vipin Rockey 4 for 35 and young Sam Barden 1 for 50. A fulsome and excellent tea was prepared by Kathryn Taylor and her mum. We went into bat in darkening skies and reached 184 for 6 with Nat Dixon 58 not out, David Taylor 46 and AJ 32. The match was drawn. That is the bemusing fact, but we understand it.

Mention must again be made of the Cook family who prepared the pitch, which looked pretty good. Every home match we lose some very expensive balls in the ever-encroaching bracken and we ask the Parish Council if this can be cut back otherwise it will be even more rampant.

Thanks go to the WI members who donated and served homemade cakes and drinks throughout the fete and we never stopped. What a marvellous occasion it was and as the late lamented Chairman of the Parish Council John Overall used to say, the village punches above its weight.

