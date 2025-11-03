Catsfield Village Voice

St Laurence Church

This Sunday it is Remembrance Sunday and there will be a service at St Laurence Church at 9.15am which will include an Act of Remembrance when poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of village organisations, the names of the Catsfield fallen will be read out and the silence will be kept.

The ceramic poppies which were made and sponsored by village residents in 2020 are on display in the church for the occasion – one for each of the fallen.

Now we are in November, the popular St Laurence Church Christmas Market draws ever nearer. It will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday, November 29 from 10am – 1.30pm, admission will be 50 pence. There will be all the usual stalls of Tombola, Gifts, Bathroom Accessories, Plants, Winter Warmers, treats for Pets, Home Produce, a fabulous Raffle and a delicious array of refreshments – real coffee, sandwiches, sausage rolls, wonderful homemade cakes and meringues.

This is the church’s biggest single fundraiser of the year and your support with donations to any of the stalls in advance and your company on the day would be greatly appreciated.

Last week, St Laurence churchyard’s pair of spectacular yews, were mentioned in the piece written by Tree Warden, John Feltwell in which he stated that they were not quite as old as the 1,300 year-old 1066 Yew in Crowhurst, but equally as impressive so here is a picture of them. Yews are guardians of our churchyards and now they have their own community guardians.

Jan writes – Families who wish to experience a winter wonderland in the weeks leading up to Christmas have no need to travel to Lapland or similar climes. Just visit a certain large garden centre at Sedlescombe where you will be met by sparkling trees, carol singing penguins, extravagant decorations, twinkling lights, gifts galore and many other delights. It is like Disney on steroids - a wonderland in the Sussex countryside. The only downside comes when one attempts to find one’s way round to get out of the place!

Ann writes - Our footballers were awarded a home win last Saturday, which was a bit fortunate as it may have been too wet on our pitch to play and although the groundsman loved a bit of mud when he played, he would never jeopardise the condition of the ground for the rest of the season. There's plenty of time to complete the games in such a small division.

As most of the village now knows, there is no pantomime this year, which is a big blow to village life, but we are surrounded by such good entertainment in our area it might encourage people to spread their interest. BATS have a production of Sweeney Todd in Battle, there are professional pantomimes at the White Rock and in Eastbourne and an ambitious programme of events at the De La Warr.

I went to a nearly sold-out lecture by Mary Beard on the Romans and have tickets for Eddie Izzard in December, when he performs his version of Hamlet in aid of the Pavilion funds. My editor and I go to the Congress for the season of London Philharmonic Orchestra concerts on Sunday afternoons and we often reflect on how lucky we are to have all this on our doorstep. Whether amateur or professional there is lots to enjoy and hopefully, we can enjoy our very own CADS panto next year.