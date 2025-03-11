Celebrate Easter with fun events at Cowdray

With Spring fast approaching now is the time to plan holiday activities with a fantastic celebration of Easter at Cowdray Farm Shop on Saturday 12th April, and the following week an exciting as well as educational Easter egg hunt with the Estate’s forager.

There will be plenty of fun-filled activities at the Cowdray Farm Shop Easter Event which runs from 10am to 4pm including Easter egg decorating using wooden eggs and posy making with Verdley Flowers.

Cowdray chefs will be cooking up some delicious lunch offerings on the BBQ, there will be live music and a wonderful selection of suppliers including demonstrations from the Big Green Egg, which are highly regarded original kamado BBQs.

“With live music, a beautiful selection of food and gifts from our incredible suppliers and freshly prepared dishes by our chefs combined with Easter activities there’s something for everyone,” said Elizabeth West, Operations Manager at Cowdray Farm Shop.

Foraging Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday

“Our friendly team will be available throughout the day to help with all your shopping needs. No ticket is needed, just turn up on the day, and enjoy an entertaining day, hopefully in Spring sunshine!”

The following week, on Good Friday, Friday 18th April from 1pm to 3pm, an Easter egg hunt is taking place on the Estate with George, the Estate Forager, where children can combine learning about the land with searching for Easter treats.

Starting at the Cowdray Farm Shop, families will be guided along a scenic route around the Cowdray Ruins and River Rother to special spots where children can hunt for eggs while also connecting with nature and the landscape.

To find out more, and to book tickets to the foraging Easter egg hunt, please visit: cowdray.co.uk/events/foraging-easter-egg-hunt/