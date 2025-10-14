Celebrate guinea pigs this October at Raystede

Whether you're an experienced owner, thinking about adopting, or simply curious to learn more about these small sociable rodents, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare will be holding two events this month dedicated to guinea pigs!

On Saturday 25 October, at the culmination of the national Guinea Pig Awareness Week, Raystede’s Guinea Pig Day will provide expert advice and information for both existing owners and for those considering guinea pigs as a pet.

On the day, visitors will be able to receive free expert advice about caring for guinea pigs as well as information about their diet, housing and enrichment needs. There will also be a guinea pig masterclass to learn more about bonding your guinea pig with another.

For younger visitors there will be fun family trail to enjoy and an opportunity to learn how to speak guinea pig in order to better understand their natural behaviours.

Guinea Pig Day at Raystede

Gemma Price, Head of Prevention and Education at Raystede comments: “We know from our research that for guinea pigs, common welfare issues can include small cages, solitary housing, and the late detection of illness, all of which can impact on their quality of life.

“Owning and caring for guinea pigs can be great fun and very rewarding, but like all pets, it is a big responsibility and a long-term commitment. Through specific days like this one we are holding for guinea pigs, we want to help provide useful advice and information about caring for animals and how we can all become better pet owners.”

Entry to Raystede’s Guinea Pig Day event is free but tickets must be booked in advance, for more information please visit www.raystede.org/guineapigday

Family fun in the school holidays

The guinea pig theme continues through into the October Half Term holidays with two, free Family Learning Days on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 October.

Visitors will be encouraged to follow the trail around Raystede’s beautiful 43-acre site to discover how to keep guinea pigs healthy and happy!

Other activities for families will include the opportunity for youngsters to create their own animal-themed craft to take home as well as film screenings in the yurt garden.

From 10am – 4pm, these Family Learning Days are FREE for all to enjoy, but a ticket must be booked in advance, as numbers are limited, and these events get booked up quickly.

To book a place at the Family Learning Day visit - https://www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/