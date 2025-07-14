Celebrate our local heroes at Emergency Services Fun Days in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis this August

Arun District Council is delighted to announce two exciting Emergency Services Fun Days taking place this summer in the heart of Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

These free, family-friendly events promise fun, inspiration, and community spirit, all while showcasing the incredible work of our local emergency services.

Organised by Arun District Council’s Economy Team, in collaboration with Littlehampton Town Council and Bognor Regis Town Council, the vibrant town centre events aim to celebrate our frontline heroes, boost town centre footfall, and help strengthen community connections.

The Littlehampton Emergency Services Fun Daywill be heldon Thursday 7 August in the high street and town centre from 10am to 3pm.TheBognor Regis Emergency Services Fun Daywill be held the following week on 14 August in London Road Precinct between 10am and 3pm.

What to expect

meet and greet with police fire and rescue services, RNLI, and other emergency services

explore real emergency vehicles up close

enjoy children’s face painting photo ops, kids’ activities and more!

‘Emergency Services and Superheroes’ theme fancy dress encouraged!

a relaxed, drop-in style event atmosphere for all ages

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “These events offer a unique opportunity for residents - especially children and young people - to meet local emergency service personnel in a friendly, approachable setting.

“By interacting directly with our everyday heroes, the events help to build trust, foster understanding, and promote positive relationships between the public and emergency services.

“Both days are expected to attract local families and visitors to the town centres, offering a valuable boost for nearby businesses and reinforcing a strong sense of community pride and safety.”