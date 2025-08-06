Celebrate summer with cricket, celebrities and charity at Arundel Castle
This year’s event promises a brilliant mix of sport, hospitality, and family fun- with activities for children, delicious food and drink, and the chance to rub shoulders with stars from the worlds of cricket, rugby and comedy.
We’re thrilled to welcome a stellar line-up of guests including:
David Gower – Former England cricket captain and President of the Lord’s Taverners.
Andy Caddick – Former England fast bowler.
Rob Andrew – Former England and British & Irish Lions Rugby Union fly-half.
Matt Floyd- Sky Sports broadcaster
Alfie Pyle – Sussex and England learning disability cricketer
Will Flynn – Hampshire and England physical disability cricketer.
Kester Sainsbury – Middlesex and England learning disability cricketer.
All proceeds from the event will be shared equally between the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation and the Lord’s Taverners, supporting their work to empower young people facing disadvantage and inequality.
- Gates open at 9am
- Entry: £15 for adults | Free for under 16s
To learn more about the charities and their impact, visit:
Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation: https://www.arundelcastlecricketfoundation.co.uk/
Lord's Taverners: www.lordstaverners.org
Come for the cricket, stay for the cause, and enjoy a summer day to remember!