Celebrate with a Father’s Day feast at the Woodgate Hub - proceeds to St Catherine's Hospice

The Woodgate Hub on Grace Holland Avenue in Pease Pottage is hosting a fabulous feast on Sunday 16 June to celebrate Father’s Day.

The scrumptious, homemade feast will be served from 11am to 2.30pm at the Woodgate Café in Pease Pottage and all profits raised from the celebrations will go to St Catherine’s Hospice.

For just £19.95 per person, customers can enjoy a fantastic array of goodies including:

Scrummy Sandwiches

The Father's Day Feast will consist of scrummy sandwiches, savoury delights and sweet treats.

Prawn and Crab Mayonnaise with Cucumber

Gammon and Mustard

Hummus, Carrot and Raisin with a Mint Dressing

Cream Cheese, Chilli Jam and Rocket

Savoury Delights

Cheese and Chive Scone served with Cream Cheese and Tomato Chutney

Tomato Scone served with Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Tomato

Homemade Sausage Roll

Mini Cheese Straws

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Guiness Cake

Mini Custard Tart

Coffee and Walnut Cheesecake

Gingerbread Bundt with Orange Cream Cheese

Mango Puff Heart with Lime and Coconut

Also included in the price is a special gift for all the father figures that come along.

All Father’s Day Feasts must be booked in advance. Customers can book today by calling the Woodgate Hub on 01293 583082 or by popping into the café to see the team. A 25% deposit will be required to secure the booking.

To mark Father’s Day, for one day only the café will also be serving a traditional Ploughman’s platter for just £7.95. There is no need to book in advance to indulge in this delicious dish, simply come to the café on Sunday 16 June.

Emma Law, Café and Community Hub Manager at the Woodgate Hub, said “It is an absolute pleasure to create delicious, homemade treats for families across our community and we really hope they’ll enjoy spending Father’s Day at our wonderful café. What’s even better is that all the profits raised from the celebrations will go to St Catherine’s Hospice so they can continue caring for people facing death and loss.”