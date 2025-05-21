Celebrating 10 years of the Crawley Community Awards
A special thanks goes to headline sponsor, London Gatwick, who has supported the awards since the beginning and also our category sponsors for their ongoing contribution to this annual event.
Congratulations to this year’s deserving winners:
- Culture: Shobika Thanaseelan and the Niruththiyalayam School of Dance
- Achievement: Poppy May
- Group Achievement: Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club
- Community Group: Inspire Choir
- Education: Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup
- Fundraiser: Jane Green, SEDSConnective
- Inspiration: Valerie Dobinson
- Performing Arts: Desire2Dance
- Support Group: Menshare
- Volunteer: Carol Hayton
- Volunteer Group: The Hawth Audio Description Team
- Sporting Achievement: Aarav Ghanshala
- Sports Team: Crawley Game Changers
- Mayor's Award – Charity: Autism Support Crawley
- Special Recognition: Sandra Soper
- Pride of Crawley: Jodie Grinham
- Pride of Crawley: Katie-George Dunlevy
The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, said: “Congratulations to this year’s worthy winners of the tenth Crawley Community Awards. These awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our community, applauding those who seek to make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled.
"They’re an opportunity for us to recognise their talent, sacrifice, achievement, courage or inspiration and to show how much they are appreciated. A big thank you to all of the winners and nominees for everything you do for our community.”