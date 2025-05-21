Celebrating 10 years of the Crawley Community Awards

The Crawley Community Awards took place last night at The Hawth with a fitting celebration of their tenth anniversary. The awards, celebrate and recognise those special people who go the extra mile to make a difference to our community.

A special thanks goes to headline sponsor, London Gatwick, who has supported the awards since the beginning and also our category sponsors for their ongoing contribution to this annual event.

Congratulations to this year’s deserving winners:

Culture: Shobika Thanaseelan and the Niruththiyalayam School of Dance

Achievement: Poppy May

Group Achievement: Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club

Community Group: Inspire Choir

Education: Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup

Fundraiser: Jane Green, SEDSConnective

Inspiration: Valerie Dobinson

Performing Arts: Desire2Dance

Support Group: Menshare

Volunteer: Carol Hayton

Volunteer Group: The Hawth Audio Description Team

Sporting Achievement: Aarav Ghanshala

Sports Team: Crawley Game Changers

Mayor's Award – Charity: Autism Support Crawley

Special Recognition: Sandra Soper

Pride of Crawley: Jodie Grinham

Pride of Crawley: Katie-George Dunlevy

2025 winners

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, said: “Congratulations to this year’s worthy winners of the tenth Crawley Community Awards. These awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our community, applauding those who seek to make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled.

"They’re an opportunity for us to recognise their talent, sacrifice, achievement, courage or inspiration and to show how much they are appreciated. A big thank you to all of the winners and nominees for everything you do for our community.”