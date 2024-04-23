Celebrating Earth Day at Rogate CE Primary school
On April 22, all the children at Rogate school joined together in looking for ways to improve our local environment.
Across the whole school, children thought about how our actions affect our world.
We tried to have a waste-free lunch, looking at the items children have in their lunchboxes. Each class also had to collect their total litter output for the day in a carrier bag, to be judged in assembly.
Much gardening was done by all the children, from the youngest to oldest. In addition, the older children carried out a litter pick on Parsonage Estate to improve our local environment while the younger children tidied the school site. T
This was a fantastic day and really helped the children to embrace their wider citizenship.