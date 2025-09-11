Chailey Heritage Foundation leading the way for accessible gaming

At Chailey Heritage Foundation, we celebrate the achievements of our community who everyday push boundaries and redefine possibilities. Christopher is no different. From a young age, Christopher has been unafraid to try new things and has always been an avid user of assistive technology and its ability to bridge the gap that often isolates disabled people.

A Meeting That Sparked a Movement

In 2004, Christopher met Barrie Ellis, founder of OneSwitch, a platform dedicated to accessible gaming. This meeting marked the beginning of a transformative journey.

Barrie introduced Christopher to the world of switch-accessible gaming, enabling him to play using adaptive controls such as head switches.

Christopher playing Space Invaders

Christopher has cerebral palsy, a condition that effects movement, muscle control and tone, due to damage or a difference in communication in the brain.

Christopher and his family quickly became one of OneSwitch’s earliest supporters, purchasing adapted toys (some now donated to Tech Room despite being nearly 20 years old!) and switch interfaces like the Namco Arcade Stick and later the C-SID. His enthusiasm and feedback helped shape the development of accessible gaming tools, giving Barrie the confidence to grow OneSwitch into a vital resource for the disabled community.

Barrie highlights how: “20 years before Sony made their first accessible game controller, Christopher was there blazing a trail for accessible gaming. He played on the very first PlayStations with switch-adapted hardware and pushed for better. He has given illuminating interviews with BBC Radio and TV, shining a light for others. He and his family helped me enormously as my earliest supporters. He's a top bloke with a wicked sense of humour. Tip of the hat to you, Christopher!”

Gaming with Grit and Joy

Headswitch

Today, over two decades later, Christopher continues to enjoy gaming as a part of his weekly routine at the activities centre within Chailey Heritage Foundation. Every week Christopher attends his technology session, always booting up his favourite, well-known arcade game, Space Invaders, with a goal to beat his own previous high score and do better than his competitive friends. Christopher uses a head switch, attached to his chair and then connected to an adapted controller to navigate the game and rack up high scores, often beating his friends. His setup is a testament to how assistive technology can empower individuals to engage, compete, and have fun on their own terms.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Christopher’s journey highlights the importance of early access to technology and the impact of inclusive design. He has shown that with the right tools and support, people can surpass the views of others and exceed expectations – and high scores!

Christopher highlights how crucial meeting Barrie has been in having access to assistive technology and peruse his passion for gaming. ‘Barrie is amazing! Because of him I got to play and operate PlayStation Games and other Games not just watch people do it for me’

We’re proud to have Christopher as part of our the Chailey Heritage community. His story continues to inspire new generations of video game fans, tech users and developers alike.