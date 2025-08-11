Chailey Village News

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter’s CHURCH servicethisSunday (August 17) is Parish Communion with Holy Baptism at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (August 17). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket Club Friendly XI game this Sunday (August 17) is against Crawley CC Sunday XI starting at 1.30pm at the Sports Ground, North Chailey (BN8 4ET). For more details see the Chailey Cricket Club’s Facebook page or visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

Your World

The FIVE BELLS has jazz this Sunday (August 17), Open Mic on Tuesday, August 19 and live music on Friday, August 22, including karaoke band style. For more information call 01825 278328.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

Planning application (LW/25/0197) for Glendene House, Station Road, North Chailey has been received by Chailey Parish Council. The proposal is for: Erection of 3no. dwelling houses, demolition of 2no. existing outbuildings with hard and soft landscaping and fenestration and alterations to the existing dwelling house – AMENDED PLANS. Chailey Parish Council expressed their objections to this application in May 2025 when it initially involved two dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council remains firm in their objections, particularly now that the proposal has increased to three dwellings, and will be submitting their reasons for objection to the Planning department. Since the Council will not convene in August to deliberate on this matter, they strongly encourage residents to submit any comments they may have regarding this application directly to the Planning portal of Lewes District Council https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/planning-applications Deadline for submissions is Monday, August 18.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday, August 21 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, September 2, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the speaker will be Stuart Flitton a journalist for more than 40 years. Stuart started in South Africa covering events in the 1970s and 1980s. He has also worked extensively in Britain, including 22 years on The Times. His talk called ‘Journalism: My Part in Its Survival' will include some of the fascinating people he has met and also look at how technology has revolutionised newspapers.

This talk will be a wonderful insight into journalism and prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday, September 4, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday, September 5 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday, September 6 at 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village on the Friday from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am.Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

SUMMER FAIR takes place on Saturday, September 6 at Gradwell Park Retirement Village (BN8 4FP) from 11am to 3pm. There will be food, stalls and a raffle. All welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday, September 8 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY Autumn Show is on Saturday, September 13 in the village hall. Put the date in your diary and go along for a relaxing afternoon amongst a wonderful display of vegetables, flowers, fruit, cooking, handicrafts and entries from children. For more information and a Show Schedule contact Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708 or visit www.chaileyhorticuluralsociety.com.

Harvest Festival & Barn Dance is at the Five Bells Chailey, on Saturday September 13 from 1pm. All welcome, this is a free fun filled community event hosted by the Five Bells in conjunction with Chailey Tractor Club, St Peters Church and Chailey Horticultural Society. The Five Bells will be open for breakfast from 9am and the Horticultural Society Autumn Show will be open for all to view the exhibits (at the village hall) from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1pm onwards there’s lots happening at The Five Bells, including a vintage tractor & vehicle exhibition & demonstrations, tractor trailer rides, a real ale outside bar, tea, coffee & cakes, burger bar & tasty food options, kids fun inflatable, craft stalls, live music on stage from 3pm to 11pm (including Chailey St Peters Choir, Andy Rees & local upcoming musicians & acts), a Barn Dance from 6pm to 8pm and Xperiment (local band) from 8.30 to 11pm. Also, Blessing of the Harvest by Revd Paul Mundy. Free Parking and free entry.

‘You Raise Me Up’ concert by Jumbo Ensemble is at The Dream Centre, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Friday September 12 and Saturday September 13 at 7pm. Saturday's ‘relaxed’ matinee has a 2pm start. Tickets available at https://www.chf.org.uk/event-calendar.html.

Chailey Parish Hall Chailey Parish Hall Management Committee invites you to attend its AGM at the village hall, (BN8 4DA), on Monday, September 22 at 5pm. All welcome.