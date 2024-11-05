Changes to beach dog controls on two Hastings beaches

Dog controls on the beaches in the east of Hastings have been agreed by the council’s Cabinet.

Dogs will be allowed on Rock-a-Nore and Stade beach all year round after responses to a consultation were in favour of removing the restrictions.

The council received more than 2,800 responses to the consultation over the summer asking residents and visitors whether they wanted the restrictions lifting. 64% responded saying they wanted the restrictions on Stade and Rock-a-Nore beaches lifting.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “I’m pleased that so many people responded to our consultation asking for feedback on the beach dog controls, thank you to everyone who did take the time to do it.

"We have agreed to remove the restrictions on Stade and Rock-a-Nore beaches as this was the most popular response to the consultation.

“We will keep the restrictions under review next summer. I’d like to remind everyone that we are now in the winter period so there are no restrictions on the beaches until April 1, 2025. However, dogs should be on a lead on the promenade and no more than six dogs can be taken out by one person at a time.

"Dog fouling must be cleared up or you could be fined up to £1,000. Dog owners need to be responsible for both clearing up after their dog and keeping dogs under control so both those with and without dogs can enjoy our beaches together.”

From April 1, 2025, there will be two beach dog exclusion zones in Hastings – from the west of the Harbour Arm to the east side of Hastings Pier, and from Warrior Square to Azur. Signage will be updated along the seafront with the changes in the coming months.