Charities in East Sussex have been given a huge boost, thanks to Butcombe Pubs & Inns’ inaugural Community Engagement Week
Collectively, Butcombe Pubs & Inns’ Community Engagement Week has involved over 300 team members who, between them, have ramped up a whopping 1.5 million steps, 20 miles of swimming, 50 dogs walked, 10 beaches cleaned, 100 hours of volunteering, 200 meals prepared and given to those less fortunate and 1000 cakes baked, to name just a few of the huge variety of activities organised, resulting in over £23,000 raised so far…and counting.
Jonathan Lawson, CEO, Liberation Group says: “We’re absolutely delighted with the incredible work our teams have done, working with such a wide variety of charities and helping to support good causes in the communities we serve.
“It is vital that our pubs play their part at the heart of these neighbourhoods and our Community Engagement Week is just one way our teams can make a real difference by building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with local charities. It’s also lots of fun and a great way to meet the locals. Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make it such a huge success.”