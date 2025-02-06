Charities receive 2024 Eastbourne Tree of Light donations

THE charities benefitting from the annual Tree of Light situated outside the Towner each festive period have received their donations.

The Tree of Light is organised by Eastbourne AM Rotary Club and The Rotary Club of Eastbourne, with the support of Hailsham Rotary Club.

Rotarian Melanie Adams from Eastbourne AM said: "It's a very special Tree for Eastbourne, and this is the 26th year we have done this.

"Christmas can be a tough time for many and this is a way of remembering people close to us who may have passed away.

Eastbourne Rotarians and charity representatives

"Each December, on a Sunday afternoon, we have an upbeat service inside the Congress Theatre with live music and readings.

"It's always well supported, and we thank the public for coming along in such large numbers each year."

Sponsorship from local businesses means funds raised can be donated to local charities.

The beneficiaries this year are:

Matthew 25 Mission £1700Eastbourne Samaritans £1700Eastbourne Foodbank Baby Basics project £1000Hailsham Foodbank £1000The Salvation Army Eastbourne. £750

The presentations took place at The JPK Project building in Old Town. Guests included Councillor Candy Vaughan, The Mayor of Eastbourne.