Charity car challenge – Monte Carlo Madness raises £22,000 in sponsorship for adults with profound disabilities

All the teams made it back in one piece following a 788 mile trip from Folkestone to Monte Carlo in just three days.

The aim of the challenge was to raise funds for Martha Trust, a charity that supports people with profound disabilities across Sussex & Kent.

Each year they hold a charity car challenge taking in major cities such as Rome, Florence and Barcelona. This year the destination was Monte Carlo.

Martha have been running their car challenge fundraiser for 16 years. And, in that time they have seen 119 cars and 279 participants join their adventures, raising £398,000 in sponsorship.

Julie Gayler, CEO at Martha Trust and a team member of the ‘The Roulettes’ described Monte Carlo Madness as an amazing adventure:

“We’ve had the most fantastic time and met some great people! The trip was amazing, with stopovers in Dijon and Avignon, the camaraderie was great and best of all, we have raised £22,000 in sponsorship when all funds are in.”

The teams made a huge effort this year with their car themes, including Herbie, The Blues Brothers, The Flamingo Boys and The King’s Head’s Austin Powers inspired beetle.

Monte Carlo Madness would not have been possible without the generous support of all the participants and their sponsors, in particular this year’s main sponsors – Superior Healthcare Group, Nick Cunningham Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Sota Solutions, Agilico and their channel crossing sponsor Eurotunnel Le Shuttle.

There is still time to support the Monte Carlo Madness teams, you can donate online at https://bit.ly/MCM25sponsorateam

Martha are excited to announce their 2026 car challenge will be going back to the popular destination of Barcelona in ‘Bonkers in Barcelona’ in September 2026. If you would like to register your interest, please call Carol on 01304 610448 or email [email protected]

Notes to Editors

About Martha

Martha Trust supports young people and adults with profound disabilities at homes in Deal and Hastings. Martha provides lifetime care in a safe and loving environment, as well as support and advice for families and carers.

About Rome or Bust

• 2025 marks our 16th year of Martha Trust car challenges, with previous challenges taking in major cities across Europe – Barcelona, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid, Paris and Rome.

• In 16 years, the car challenges have raised over £398,000 in sponsorship and has seen 279 participants making up 119 teams in this time.

• This year teams travelled over 788 miles in three days, from Folkestone to Monte Carlo.

• Stop overs this year were Day 1 – Dijon, France; Day 2 Avignon, France and final day Monte Carlo.

For more information on Martha Trust or the Car Challenge, please contact Carol Baalham or Alice Moir.

T: 01304 610448

W : www.marthatrust.org.uk

1 . Contributed Group setting off Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Race track Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Car 4 setting off Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Car 4 Austin Powers style on the Eurotunnel Photo: Submitted