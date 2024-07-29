Charity founder's emotional plea to motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WRAS Founder Trevor Weeks MBE has issued an emotional plea for motorists to be more careful after responding to a swan hit by a van on the Pevensey Levels in East Sussex.

Wednesday morning just before 7am, our emergency line received two disturbing phone calls about a road casualty swan on Wartling road just south of Wartling village, on the Pevensey Levels.

One of the callers witnessed a van plough into a swan without hesitation, without braking nor taking avoiding action. They did not stop to check whether the swan was injured, alive or killed, they just kept going. According to the caller, the swan was plenty visible enough from a distance and the driver could have stopped or avoided the swan. The caller followed the van and was able to get a registration number and has reported the incident to the Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WRAS attended this morning to check the swan which was definitely dead by the time they arrived, but the swan had suffered some horrendous injuries.

The fatally injured cygnet.

This time of year our rescuers are dealing with numerous road casualties every day, from swans to gulls and garden birds to buzzards.

Not all road casualties are avoidable or the drivers fault. Although slowing down does generally help reduce casualties its not all about speed. Its also about being aware and cautious when driving on different types of roads and when visibility is limited either by weather or by vegetation or embankments.

Being cautious and prepared for a casualty to rush out is also important. Knowing where road casualties often occurs can help too. Check out the list and map on our website at https://wildlifeambulance.org/cygnet-death-prompts-motorist-plea/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you hit a wildlife casualty please stop or return to check to see if it is injured. Stop if there is somewhere safe to do so and you do not put yourself or others at risk. Consider whether it is safe to drive past slowly with your hazard lights on to check. If it is unsafe to stop please call your local wildlife rescue to see if they can help. If on a dangerous road and the casualty is a hazard to other motorists please call the Police.

Trevor Weeks MBE.

Our wildlife, our staff and volunteers are all feeling it at the moment, this suffering is not nice to witness, to have to attend or have to rescue and attempt treatment. Its heart breaking at times.

We are very busy at the moment, we are trying our best to do as much as possible and our hospital is constantly full to overflowing.

As quick as casualties are being released others are being admitted. Every day we are dealing with road casualties, everything from swans to gulls and garden birds to buzzards along with foxes, badgers, hedgehogs and rabbits.