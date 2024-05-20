Charity In Kind Direct joins forces with Brighton’s SARC centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In Kind Direct has recently been appointed as the trusted fulfilment and delivery partner for the Wash Bags Project, supporting the Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the country, including the Pebble House SARC in Brighton.

Working with Boots, In Kind Direct will be providing the personal care items and wash bags for those who have experienced sexual assault with personal care items.

A representative at Pebble House SARC, Brighton General Hospital said:“From all of the CSARC team, we would like to say thank you very much for the care bags provided.

For many of the young people seen at CSARC, the Boots Care Bags have proven invaluable and while it may seem like a small gesture, the impact these bags have on a young person’s well-being is undeniably significant.”

In Kind Direct SARCs Event.

Caring for people who are at their most vulnerable is at the heart of the Wash Bags Project. Each bag contains personal care items donated by Boots, such as shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and a toothbrush providing a small gesture of comfort during a highly distressing time for people using the service.

Since the partnership began, with the help of volunteers from logistics partner TTS, In Kind Direct have been able to distribute nearly 5,000 washbags to 58 SARCs across the UK, helping thousands of service users feel clean and cared for, following their visit.

Rosanne Gray, CEO of In Kind Direct said: “Providing comfort and dignity during times of distress is incredibly important and we know the wash bags can make a significant difference to someone’s life and onward journey after leaving the centre.

We are very proud of this partnership, enabling us to provide people with a small gesture of comfort at such a distressing time of their life''

Rosanne Gray and HM The Queen.

On Wednesday, May 1, In Kind Direct attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen to relaunch the Wash Bags Project, to recognise organisations who support survivors of rape and sexual assault and hear from survivors.