Charity responds to South Downs National Park Local Plan

CPRE Sussex welcomes overall policies but calls for a rethink on development in 'unique and unspoilt' villages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside campaigners have praised policies on climate, nature recovery, water and homes in the South Downs National Park Local Plan.

CPRE Sussex welcomed a focus on landscape protection, habitat improvement, ecosystem services, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and affordable housing within thriving communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also said most proposed development sites in the plan were “well judged”.

Lesley from CPRE Sussex at the Long Man of Wilmington

However, there are a small number of sites which the charity is unable to support.

These are East Street Farm, Amberley; land east of the A286 and north of Mill Lane, Cocking; land west of The Street, Lodsworth; and land west of Village Hall, Rogate.

Concerns raised include plans failing to fit within historic environments, a lack of infrastructure and the impact on surrounding landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not every site is suitable for housing

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “It’s great to see the National Park maintaining and enhancing its focus on landscape, nature recovery and the climate emergency.

"However, the welcome recognition of the need to focus limited development on truly affordable housing does not mean every proposed site is suitable for more houses.

"We urge the park authorities to think again on these unique and unspoilt village locations.”

Sensitive design is needed

While CPRE Sussex supports the other development sites included in the plan in principle, it has called for changes to some – including a decrease in density and sensitive design.

The charity also called for a more detailed masterplan for the Shoreham Cement Works site.

The full response will be available online shortly at cpresussex.org.uk/national-park/.