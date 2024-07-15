Charity urges new government to prioritise social care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The demand for social care support has been rising since 2015, with more than one million adults currently relying on these services. Aldingbourne Trust seeks to understand what this new government means for the future of social care.

In West Sussex, the political landscape now resembles a rainbow more than a blue mass, reflecting a diverse range of voices and perspectives. The team at Aldingbourne Trust is excited to engage with local MPs and invite them to discuss the critical issues facing this bustling yet struggling sector.

Social care has long been sidelined, treated with temporary fixes and plasters that no longer stick, rather than the comprehensive solutions it urgently needs.

Managing director, Sue Livett, states: "The election results are being hailed as a landslide and a commitment to public service improving people's lives. But social care must be a top priority in this agenda."

In the run-up to the election, the sector lobbied intensively for longer-term planning, workforce support, and flexible, adequate funding to meet growing demand. Labour's proposals for a national care service and the Liberal Democrats' push for better terms and conditions for social care workers offer promising starting points. However, meaningful progress requires cross-party collaboration and the co-production of those directly impacted by these policies.

Will social care at last receive the recognition and support it so desperately needs? Or will it continue to be overlooked? For now, Aldingbourne Trust looks forward to working with this new government to create a social care system that truly works for everyone.