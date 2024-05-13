Chartham Park tees off new charity partnership with QVH Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chartham Park Golf & Country Club has selected QVH Charity to be its Charity of the Year for 2024! QVH Charity is the dedicated charity for Queen Victoria Hospital, funding vital projects and initiatives that are outside of NHS funding.

One of these is the QVH CREW camp – a volunteer-run annual camp for young patients affected by traumatic injuries (such as burns or other physical traumas) to build their confidence, self-esteem and meet children who may have experienced similar injuries to them. This life-enhancing experience is entirely funded by donations to QVH Charity.

The golf & country club teed off its new charity partnership with a Captains’ Drive-In on Sunday 7 April, raising a fantastic £2,125.50 for QVH Charity.

The Club Captain, Steve Farrington said:

The Captain's Drive-In in aid of QVH Charity was a great success.

“We chose QVH Charity because they provide a fantastic service in our local community. They run an amazing project for paediatric patients that we are targeting our fundraising towards – the kids CREW camp on the Isle of Wight. CREW camp gives youngsters the opportunity to build friendships and the confidence to face the huge challenges that life has thrown at them.”

Camilla Lane, Head of Fundraising and Voluntary Services at QVH Charity, said

“We are delighted that Chartham Park has chosen us to be their charity of the year! We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in Sunday’s event, and we are very much looking forward to working with the golf club to raise vital funds for QVH Charity, enabling us to support the work of Queen Victoria Hospital.”

If you would like to make your own donation to QVH Charity, please visit the website: www.supportqvh.org.