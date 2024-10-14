Chelsea Pensioners choir perform for blind veterans in Rustington
The group performed a variety of pop classics and sea shanties for the crowd, before pausing for lunch and then carrying on for a singalong, bringing Chelsea Pensioners and blind veterans together for renditions of classics like ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Amarillo’.
Lesley Garven MBE, Blind Veterans UK’s Head of Rustington Centre, said: “We were absolutely delighted to have the Chelsea Pensioners with us here today. What better way to celebrate our partnership than with some wonderful singing in the build up to Christmas. The blind veterans staying with us had a wonderful singalong, it was a brilliant day.”
Jonny Lowe, Royal Hospital Chelsea’s Head of Veterans Outreach, said: “We’re going out around the UK to show who we are and what we do at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. We already work closely with Blind Veterans UK as they support some of our sight impaired Chelsea Pensioners, so events like this are only bringing our organisations closer together. There’s a great gathering of veterans here today and we’ve been made to feel so welcome. The therapeutic benefits of singing are well known so hopefully we have been able to spread some joy.”
Chelsea Pensioners choir performing at Blind Veterans UK's Rustington Centre Credit: Blind Veterans UK
Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.
If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp