On Thursday, May 23, from 11am-12.30pm, the Care UK team at Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, will open the home’s doors for its ‘Is it dementia or signs of ageing?’ event, where dementia expert Alison Butler will share professional advice and support.

Alison will deliver the session as part of national Dementia Action Week, to help individuals understand the differences between the normal signs of aging and symptoms of dementia, including memory loss, changes in behaviour and confusion.

The special event also coincides with a wider initiative by Care UK, which has launched ‘The Big Dementia Conversation’ in a bid to encourage people to have more conversations about dementia. As part of the initiative, a poll of 2,000 Brits found despite dementia being an increasingly common condition, misconceptions remain because of a lack of knowledge about the condition.

There will be a Q&A to ensure attendees get the most out of the session, alongside an opportunity to meet the friendly team at Chichester Grange.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Research shows only one in 10 people claim to be very familiar with the signs someone may be experiencing dementia.

“This event provides a great opportunity for members of the public to learn the subtle differences between natural aging and signs of dementia, which aren’t always obvious.

“We look forward to welcoming local people through our doors for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring day of information and guidance.”

Throughout Dementia Action Week, which is running from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19, residents at Chichester Grange will also be making their own ‘forget-me-knots’ with local schoolchildren for a unique floral display at Chichester Cathedral designed to raise awareness.

The care home is also set to host a mini lights switch-on event to correspond with a wider project to light up landmarks across Chichester in blue for dementia on Monday, May 13.

Nikki added: “It’s great to see the whole community is making such an effort for Dementia Action Week.

“While much has been done in the way of raising awareness of dementia, there are still a lot of things people don’t know or aren’t comfortable talking about. Big events like this really help to get those conversations started.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.