Chichester care home residents deliver ‘cakes and cards of gratitude’ to emergency services

By Scott Sinclair
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 13:25 BST
Care home residents across the south have taken part in open days, visits and other activities to celebrate the work of the emergency services in their communities.

Colten Care homes in Dorset, West Sussex and Hampshire were among those marking the annual Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day.

It aims to educate the public about how ‘blue light’ responders such as the police, fire and ambulance services, and mountain rescue and coastguard, operate, and to promote responsible contact from those who request their help.

Among the homes that organised visits to local police stations was Wellington Grange in Chichester.

Police visit at Colten Care's Wellington Grange care home in Chichester.
Police visit at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester.

After meeting Home Manager Hayley Geddes, who presented them with a card and chocolates, officers returned the compliment with a trip to the Broyle Road home to meet residents and talk about their jobs.

