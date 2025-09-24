Chichester charities unite for first co-curated public artwork honouring local suffragist Madge Turner

Four Chichester charities have come together for the first time to co-create a powerful piece of public art celebrating women’s voices, resilience and freedom. The Madge Turner Flag Project, spearheaded by Chichester Women’s History Group (CWHG) and acclaimed local artist and sculptor Kate Viner, will bring together Sanctuary in Chichester, Lifecentre, My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre and Stonepillow.

Together they will create a collaborative textile flag honouring local suffragist and lifetime campaigner for women’s and children’s rights, Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner (1884 – 1948). The flag is expected to be seen by more than 20,000 visitors when it goes on public display.

The initiative has been made possible thanks to a grant from Chichester City Council, awarded to Chichester Women’s History Group to celebrate the life and legacy of Chichester-born Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner, whose story is little known locally.

The Madge Turner Flag Project emerged from a project Kate Viner ran with Sanctuary in Chichester as part of The Novium Museum’s ChichestHER project, which has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund.

Charities unite for first co-curated public artwork

Madge Turner’s legacy

Madge Turner played a vital role in the suffrage movement, campaigning for women’s right to vote and championing representation for all women across different backgrounds and circumstances. Inspired by that same spirit, this project marks the first time these charities have worked collectively on a single piece of artwork. The finished piece will reflect the diverse experiences of women living in the local area, giving them an opportunity to contribute their own stories and perspectives on resilience, freedom and liberty.

Workshops with local women

This autumn, Kate Viner is leading creative workshops with women supported by each of the four charities. Taking place at Chichester Cathedral, The Novium Museum and The Assembly Rooms, the sessions provide a safe and supportive environment for participants to explore their stories through art. Each contribution will be carefully brought together by master quilter Suzanne Boulter into a co-curated flag.

Francesca Tambling, Jess Brown-Fuller and Kate Viner

The completed flag will form a centrepiece in the ChichestHER: Their Story, Our Inspiration exhibition in October 2026 at The Novium Museum, Chichester District Council's award-winning museum. This separate two-year project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will showcase artworks, artefacts and stories that redress the historic imbalance in how women’s contributions to Chichester District have been recorded and celebrated.

From flag to statue and beyond

The embroidered flag will also pave the way for the Madge Turner Statue Appeal – an ambitious campaign to raise funds for a bronze statue of Madge Turner, sculpted by Kate Viner, and hoped to take pride of place in Chichester city centre. The statue will ensure that Madge Turner’s role as a suffragist and advocate for equality is celebrated with the permanence and visibility it deserves.

Francesca Tambling, Founder of Chichester Women’s History Group and the Madge Turner Statue Appeal, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this £12,000 grant, which allows us to launch the Madge Turner Statue Appeal and celebrate her life while giving voice to women in Chichester today. Since founding the group, momentum has grown beyond what I could have imagined – it’s an incredibly exciting time as we bring unheard women’s stories into the spotlight where they belong.”

A collaborative textile flag will honour local suffragist Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner

Kate Viner, Artist and Sculptor, said: “It is a privilege to be leading this project. The flag will be the first co-curated piece of public art created through the collaboration of these charities – a powerful symbol that unifies women’s voices across our community. For me, the collaborative flag is a beautiful way to connect Madge Turner’s fight for women’s rights with the lived experiences of women in Chichester today. My hope is that the finished bronze statue, holding the flag, will become a lasting symbol of courage, solidarity and change at the heart of our city.”

Jude Clouston, Trustee of Sanctuary in Chichester, said: "A lot of the women we support speak little or no English to start with, and some are illiterate in their own languages, so we provide specialist language tuition at a weekly Women’s Group. Here they can also take part in the Madge Flag Project, where embroidering letters to the words ‘Dare to be Free’ has a particularly poignant meaning for them. The act of sewing these words in a safe, supportive space can be a healing and emboldening act of defiance, helping to give them a voice, some for the very first time."

Hilary Bartle, CEO of Stonepillow, said: “Last year, Stonepillow supported 213 women experiencing homelessness – many of whom had faced long-term trauma, domestic abuse and adversity. Women often carry hidden trauma, shame and fear, and our role is to provide trauma-informed care and pathways to recovery. The Madge Turner Project gives women something visible to align with – a symbol of their strength, rights and voice.”

Kathryn Slatter, CEO of Lifecentre said: “Being part of the Madge Turner Art Project is a deep honour. Madge’s work embodies quiet strength and dignity, and we are proud to walk alongside others in celebrating that. At Lifecentre, we believe that creativity can be a pathway to healing – helping people find their voice - not because of what they have endured, but in defiance of it.”

Avril Robinson, CEO of My Sisters’ House: “We’re excited to be part of this collaborative project. Each of the women who come to us have a different story – but all come to us seeking the same things: safety, solidarity and hope. Working together will enhance the support and recovery of our clients while the inclusive workshops will give women the chance to learn new skills, build meaningful connections, and contribute to a lasting legacy for the city.”

Stay connected

To follow updates on the Madge Turner Statue Appeal, the progress of the flag project, and to discover more about the untold stories of the suffragist movement in Sussex and beyond, visit the newly launched social media channel @HerStorySussex on Instagram and Facebook. The channel will share behind-the-scenes insights, celebrate milestones, and shine a spotlight on Madge’s remarkable legacy.