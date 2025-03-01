Chichester charity champions women in Uganda

By Max Roddick
Contributor
Published 1st Mar 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:09 BST

In Mayuge, Uganda, 6% of girls aged 12-17 have given birth, and over 90% of women 15 and older are out of school without secondary education. Act4Africa is working to change these statistics by empowering women and girls through education, vocational training, and economic opportunities. Their Strong Mothers programs provide the tools needed for independence, helping young mothers build sustainable futures for themselves and their families.

Selima was a young mother who had her life transformed by the charity. She was married at 15 and, by 21, had two children. During the COVID-19 lockdown her husband lost his job and they struggled to survive, unable to afford food or even water.

Desperate, she considered giving her children away.

In 2021, she joined Act4Africa’s Strong Mothers Programme and took control of her future. Lacking monetary capital but rich in social capital, she partnered with a neighbor to sell clothes and began saving.

Selima playing with her childSelima playing with her child
Selima playing with her child

Now, she financially supports her family and dreams of opening a salon and boutique, proudly proving her ability to contribute.

'Act4Africa encourages us to believe in ourselves, and my husband sees I too can contribute to my family'

