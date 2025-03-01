Chichester charity champions women in Uganda
Selima was a young mother who had her life transformed by the charity. She was married at 15 and, by 21, had two children. During the COVID-19 lockdown her husband lost his job and they struggled to survive, unable to afford food or even water.
Desperate, she considered giving her children away.
In 2021, she joined Act4Africa’s Strong Mothers Programme and took control of her future. Lacking monetary capital but rich in social capital, she partnered with a neighbor to sell clothes and began saving.
Now, she financially supports her family and dreams of opening a salon and boutique, proudly proving her ability to contribute.
'Act4Africa encourages us to believe in ourselves, and my husband sees I too can contribute to my family'