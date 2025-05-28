Chichester clothes swaps make fashion affordable while reducing textile waste

And one event takes place during Great Big Green Week (June 7-15), which has a theme of ‘Let's swap together for good’.

Graylingwell Chapel’s quarterly clothes swap allows people to bring up to ten items of good quality clothes, shoes or accessories to swap for new garments. It’s part of a growing local movement that is as kind to the planet as it is to people’s pockets.

The next clothes swap takes place on Friday, June 13, and is run by the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) - owners of the Chapel - in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

Rayah Harley, community coordinator at CCDT, runs the clothes swap at the Chapel every few months in partnership with West Sussex County Council, and said: “We’re passionate about creating opportunities that help people through the cost-of-living crisis while also encouraging more sustainable choices.

“Our clothes swaps make fashion more affordable, while reducing the environmental impact of fast fashion. They offer a welcoming, judgement-free space where people can refresh their wardrobe without spending money or contributing to landfill waste.

“These events also help create connection, conversation, and a sense of shared purpose. The motivation behind running our swaps is rooted in both community support and environmental responsibility.”

In the last two events,153 items of clothing were swapped, equivalent to 120 kilos saved from landfill, West Sussex County Council said.

A council spokesperson added: “This inspiring initiative empowers local communities to reduce textile waste and embrace more sustainable lifestyles. By offering residents the chance to exchange good-quality clothing they no longer need for something pre-loved, these events help keep valuable resources in circulation and out of general waste.

“Across the UK, an estimated 336,000 tonnes of used clothing is discarded each year, and around 30% of clothing in wardrobes hasn’t been worn in over a year. By supporting initiatives like this, we’re helping to tackle these challenges locally, one swap at a time.”

As well as the clothes swap, last winter the Chapel hosted a children’s coat rail which saw 40 coats rehomed, and it plans to do the same this year.

Rayah added: “This summer we’ll be launching a uniform swap rail to help recycle usable school wear, reducing costs for parents and extending the life of garments.”

But the Chapel isn’t the only clothes swap in town - Chichester Cathedral also hosts a regular event, with the next one planned for September.

The historic Vicars’ Hall, which dates back to 1397, is transformed into a second-hand clothing swap shop several times a year. The event, set up with the help of green group Transition Chichester, was born out of a passion for recycling and the love of finding a bargain.

Vicky Sutton, Estates Coordinator at Chichester Cathedral, said: “Hosting the Clothing Swap Shop at Chichester Cathedral aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability. As a Gold Eco Church, we actively promote responsible environmental stewardship through initiatives like our low-energy lighting system, use of recycled materials, and support for local biodiversity. This event not only encourages sustainable fashion but also reflects our dedication to caring for God's creation.”

And on that same thread, Sophie Crowhurst and Leila Leach run Redress, a pre-loved clothing business in Chichester, which gives new life to forgotten garments in pop-up events throughout the year.

Sophie explained that Redress was born out of her work as a professional organiser, helping clients declutter wardrobes filled with unworn clothes they didn’t know what to do with.

“We’ve already rehomed thousands of items through our previous sales, helping people clear out their wardrobes and shop more consciously,” she said.

“Shopping preloved or clothes swapping is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to reduce fashion waste. Every secondhand purchase gives clothes a second life and helps keep them out of landfill.

“It also means less demand for new production - which saves water, energy, and raw materials, while cutting down on pollution and carbon emissions.

“By choosing preloved, we slow down the fast fashion cycle and support a more thoughtful, sustainable way of shopping. It’s not just better for the planet - it’s more fun too. You’re more likely to find unique, quality pieces that last, and each one has its own story.”

The next Redress pop-up sale takes place June 6-8, with the venue to be revealed on Instagram at @redress_chi.

The Clothes Swap event at Graylingwell Chapel takes place on Friday, June 13. Drop off at 1pm and swap from 2pm to 4pm. Find out more, here.

Chichester Cathedral's Clothing Swap Shop takes place on Saturday, September 27 from 10am to 12 noon at Vicars’ Hall. More details, here.

And to keep up to date with CCDT events, including UK Harvest surplus food hubs and a plastic-free picnic planned for July, visit: chichestercdt.org.uk

To find out more about Great Big Green Week and how to get involved, visit: www.greatbiggreenweek.com

