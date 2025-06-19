Chichester director raises more than £8,000 for children’s cancer charity in epic Norfolk sailing challenge

Phil Walford, Commercial Director at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants, has once again taken on one of the UK’s toughest inland sailing endurance events—the iconic Three Rivers Race—and helped raise more than £4,000 for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in the process.

Taking place across the winding and tidal waters of the Norfolk Broads, the Three Rivers Race is a 24-hour, 50-mile challenge that pushes competitors to their limits. Of the 119 boats that set out, just 56 completed the course within the time limit—Phil and his crew being just one marker (and 31 minutes) shy of the official cut-off.

This marked Phil’s second attempt at the race. In 2024, the team were forced to retire after gale-force winds snapped their mast halfway round. But after making full repairs, the boat—Primrose, kindly lent once again by local holiday boat hire company Martham Boats—was back on the start line this year.

“The contrast in conditions couldn’t have been greater,” said Phil. “Last year it was brutal winds; this year, we were battling a complete lack of them. There were moments where it felt like we were stuck in a car park of drifting boats! But it was still absolutely brilliant—fantastic teamwork, stunning scenery, and a really rewarding sense of achievement.”

The crew navigated tides, tight bridges, and near-constant mast drops, sailing through the night and clocking over 38 hours without sleep. Despite narrowly missing the finish deadline, their efforts paid off in fundraising terms - bringing their two-year total to around £8,500. That’s enough to help send 16 young people recovering from cancer on their own life-changing sailing trips, supported by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Phil added: “The Trust does incredible work helping young people rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment. I’m proud to support them and hugely grateful to everyone who donated and helped us along the way. I’m even more grateful that we brought the boat back in one piece this time!”

Donations are still being collected, with collection tins placed along the race route and a local charity quiz night still to come.

