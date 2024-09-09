Chichester District Foodbank launches "Chi-Hub" - a new help and information event supported by Chicester City Council

Chichester District Foodbank, in collaboration with Chichester City Council, is pleased to introduce “Chi-Hub”, a new event designed to connect local foodbank users and residents with essential services and support. The first Chi-Hub event will be held at The Assembly Room at The Council House in Chichester on Tuesday, 24th September 2024.

This initiative is a joint effort between Chichester District Foodbank and Chichester City Council, designed to support the Council's 2024-2029 City Plan. The event forms part of a wider strategy aimed at delivering face-to-face support for residents in crisis, a key priority for the next five years.

Chi-Hub directly supports this priority by raising awareness of local resources, bringing them together under one roof to provide assistance on a wide range of issues, including financial advice, health and wellbeing services, and family support. The hub will provide practical help and expert advice in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Chi-Hub was created in response to the increasing needs of local residents, particularly in light of rising living costs and ongoing economic challenges. The event aims to raise awareness of available services and connect residents with key support systems, ultimately helping people before they reach the point of needing foodbank assistance. As the community’s needs evolve, the Chi-Hub plans to expand the range of services on offer.

Chi-Hub information

Joanne Kondabeka, CEO at Chichester District Foodbank, commented: "We want to see more people helped out of crisis and fewer people relying on foodbanks in the future. By raising awareness of additional support and resources, we can ensure that people receive help beyond immediate food assistance. Chi-Hub offers a vital link to services that can address the root causes of financial and personal struggles, empowering individuals and families to build long-term resilience.”

Chichester District Foodbank is currently the Mayor's Charity of the Year, and receives dedicated support from Chichester City Council throughout the year, to help with fundraising efforts and other initiatives.

Chi-Hub is open to all residents of the Chichester district. No appointments are necessary, and everyone is welcome to drop in and take advantage of the wide range of support services available.

For more information about Chi-Hub and future event dates, please visit the Chichester District Foodbank website or contact [email protected]

About Chichester District Foodbank: Chichester District Foodbank provides emergency food and support to local people in crisis. The Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.