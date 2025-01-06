Chichester Farmers’ Market kicks off the new year with ‘Feel Good Friday’!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chichester Farmers’ Market returns to the city centre on Friday 17 January, offering a ‘Feel Good’ twist for the first market of the new year.

Following its success last year, Chichester District Council’s ‘Feel Good Friday’ Farmers’ Market will take place in East Street, Chichester, between 9am and 2pm. Traditional traders — who will be offering fresh local produce and artisan goods — will be joined by representatives such as Nuffield Health, Fitjoy, Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester, as well as Chichester District Council’s Social Prescribers, Wellbeing team and Supporting You team, to offer information and advice on health, wellbeing and finances.

“The ‘Feel Good Friday’ market is a great way to start the new year with positivity,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events.

“For this special Chichester Farmers’ Market, we’ve brought together partners and organisations who will be on hand to chat to people about a range of matters — or point them in the right direction for extra support and information. From advice about healthy eating on a budget, being more active and improving emotional wellbeing, to support with financial issues, there’s lots of support available.

Chichester Wellbeing team will be attending

“Whatever your goals for next year, if you’re looking for help to make positive and healthy lifestyle choices or need support with budgeting and finances, make sure you come along and join us!”

The ‘Feel Good Friday’ Farmers’ Market will take place on Friday 17 January between 9am and 2pm on East Street in Chichester. Following this, the Chichester Farmers’ Markets will take place every first and third Friday of the month from 7 February 2025.

For more information about the Chichester Farmer’s Market, visit: chichester.gov.uk/aboutfarmersmarket

People can keep up to date with events by visiting the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets and the Chichester District Events Instagram page: www.instagram.com/chidisevents/

People can also receive details about events direct to their inbox by signing up to the council’s email newsletter, Initiatives+, here: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts