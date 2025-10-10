Chichester gelato chef to represent the UK at the Gelato Festival World Masters European Final

Jon Adams, owner of Gelato Gusto in Chichester, will represent the UK at the Gelato Festival World Masters European Final in Bologna later this month.

Taking place at Carpigiani’s headquarters across two days, 30th-31st October, Jon will compete against more than 40 finalists from around the world, as only one of three finalists from the UK, for a chance to earn a coveted place in the World Final and the ultimate title of Gelato Festival World Masters Champion. x8g3qyt

Winning the London heat, Jon wowed the judges with “Liquorice & Salted Caramel” – a plant-based gelato with a hint of salty liquorice.

As the countdown to the European Final begins, Jon Adams comments: “I was totally surprised to have won the London & South East heat of the Gelato Challenge and qualify for the European Final. It was quite a shock! I was recommended to enter by one of my suppliers at the very last minute and didn’t think I had much of a chance as the competition was strong. I was mainly looking forward to the opportunity of spending a day meeting my fellow competitors and seeking how they work and presented their competition flavours. It’s always inspirational to see how other professionals in the industry work and to share new ideas.

Working with the Carpigiani equipment is always a pleasure. It gives me confidence to know I am producing the best quality artisan gelato and sorbet I possibly can. Carpigiani is often referred to as the “Rolls Royce” of gelato equipment.

It’s fantastic to be going back to Carpigiani, Bologna where it all began. I never imagined when I started this journey over 12 years ago that I would be competing against the best in Europe. It’s a dream come true!”

The European Final will showcase the very best in artisan gelato, bringing together exceptional gelato chefs, each presenting an array of creative and delicious gelato dishes – created using professional Carpigiani equipment – to a panel of industry experts who will critique the taste, structure, creativity, and presentation of the gelato.

Recognised globally, Carpigiani – the industry-leading manufacturer – is pleased to showcase the best gelato chefs in the UK as part of the Gelato Festival World Masters European Final and looks forward to future competitions to come, supporting more gelato artisans.

To find out more about the Carpigiani Gelato Festival World Masters European Final 2025 visit: https://gelatofestival.com/