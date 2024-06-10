Chichester home care service becomes one of the top ranking local care companies after five-star reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester-based Vitale Care is celebrating five-star client reviews, helping it to become one of the top three ranking local care companies on the leading care industry website homecare.co.uk.

Vitale Care registered manager Nicola Munday said: "We'd like to thank our clients and their families for taking the time to give us their feedback.

"And I'd personally like to thank our team of amazing care professionals for their compassionate care. Their dedication is the main reason we receive such glowing reviews from clients and their families.

"Reviews submitted to homecare.co.uk face a rigorous verification process, so we are confident that they capture exactly how people feel about the standard of care they receive from Vitale."

Vitale Care managing director Daniel Ayton said: "From day one, we wanted to build a business that puts the welfare and well-being of our care professionals at the heart of everything we do and delivers the kind of care that we would want for our own loved ones. We believe that sticking to these principles is working.

"These reviews on homecare.co.uk plus the daily feedback we receive from clients help us learn and grow."

He added: "We have an amazing talented team. Our experienced office colleagues help maintain a culture of calm professionalism and compassion for colleagues and clients.

"But these reviews, and our top three position, are fundamentally down to the work of our care professionals.

"We are building a team of the most caring, positive, collaborative care professionals. Their dedication, understanding and concern for others is impressive and humbling. I'm very proud of the Vitale Team."

Nicola said: "We care for local people living with a range of complex conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, cancer and those who have had a stroke or acquired brain injury.

“Some clients find they just need a little extra support in going about their daily lives. They want help to get out and about, keep on top of household chores, have a home-cooked meal and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

"Other clients need support washing, dressing and with medication and we have a growing number of clients opting for live-in care.

"Accepting care can be a big hurdle, we work hard to match our care professionals with our clients, so they develop a strong, trusting relationship."

Daniel added: "We grow and improve thanks to feedback. We've established a culture of learning from concerns, criticism, complaints and compliments. It's an approach that goes back to one of our day-one principles, no blame.