Chichester play areas are reopening after exciting upgrades!

Children can now enjoy exciting new adventures as Chichester’s Parklands and Priory Park play areas reopen this week following major upgrades, with the newly refurbished Whyke Oval play area set to open next week.

This transformation is part of Chichester District Council’s £800,000 project to revitalise and enhance its five play areas in Chichester, creating fun, inclusive, and accessible spaces for children of all ages and abilities.

Each of the three play areas has been designed with a unique theme inspired by its location. Priory Park features a castle-themed play area, reflecting the site’s rich Norman history. Children can cross the moat and storm the Bailey castle multi-play tower; explore an interactive ‘outpost tower’; ride the thrilling zip-style ‘cliff rider’; and enjoy inclusive equipment, such as a carousel, basket swing, sensory panels.

Parklands play area, located on Sherborne Road, has been transformed with a coastal theme, including a dolphin play panel and an ‘under the sea’ tunnel. These features offer a bright and imaginative space for children to play, while celebrating the area’s seaside character.

The Whyke Oval play area

At Whyke Oval, the upgraded play area — which is expected to reopen next week — features vibrant farm-themed equipment, including an accessible fairytale seesaw, spring seats, a barn-style multi-play tower with slides, and musical tree chimes, which are all designed to encourage creative and social play.

“It’s wonderful to see the designs for these play areas come to life, offering an inclusive and inspiring environment that supports children’s physical, social, creative and emotional development,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped shape our plans for these play areas — from the children, parents and carers who told us how they use the space and play equipment, to those who took part in our public consultation earlier this year.

“It’s really important to us that our play areas are in top condition and cater for a range of ages and abilities all year round, and so we’re proud to open these excellent facilities — and just in time for the beginning of the school summer holidays!

The Priory Park play area

“With the support of Chichester City Council, we’ve also started work in Oaklands Park, which is set to become a flagship ‘destination’ play area and is due to be unveiled later in the summer. When finished, the space will be much bigger than the current site and will be packed full of unique, engaging features, offering a ‘day out’ for residents and visitors alike.

“I’m also pleased to say that Historic England has now approved our plans for the Amphitheatre play area. This is the last stage of our refurbishment project and work is scheduled to begin on this site later in the summer.”

Earlier this year, the council completed a ‘light touch’ refurbishment of Florence Road play area, which included adding new items of inclusive equipment, such as a musical play station and roundabout.

For updates about the council’s play area refurbishment project, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/childrensplayareas; follow the council on social media; or sign up to its monthly email newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts.