Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For mental health awareness week, Chichester Runners & AC are staging a special walk and talk day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Rainey, one of the committee members of the club, is mental health champion at club level and also a mental health ambassador for England Athletics.

He said: “As well as my passion for running, I am also passionate about mental health. I am a MHFAider and also deliver the MHFAider courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Tuesday, May 13, we will be meeting at 10.30am close to the festival theatre main entrance. We would love it if you came along to help support Mental health Awareness Week, which is running from May 12 to 18.

Sean Rainey of Chichester Runners

"This year's theme is community, so with that in mind we are holding an event on May 13 for people to pop along if they wish to Oaklands Park to have a little walk and talk.

"This won’t be a huge walk, it will be in the park itself. There is also no pressure to talk – this is only if you want to.

"There will be other members from Chichester Runners in attendance as well as me so if you want to pop along to help or to come to talk, please do. There is also a ‘wear green for mental health’ theme to support mental health awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is quite apt as the club’s colours are green and white so we will be wearing our club tops (or green tops). There will be a community feel to the walk and talk day. There is also the option of going for a coffee afterwards in the festival theatre café.”