Chichester Runners stage walk and talk day for mental health awareness
Sean Rainey, one of the committee members of the club, is mental health champion at club level and also a mental health ambassador for England Athletics.
He said: “As well as my passion for running, I am also passionate about mental health. I am a MHFAider and also deliver the MHFAider courses.
"On Tuesday, May 13, we will be meeting at 10.30am close to the festival theatre main entrance. We would love it if you came along to help support Mental health Awareness Week, which is running from May 12 to 18.
"This year's theme is community, so with that in mind we are holding an event on May 13 for people to pop along if they wish to Oaklands Park to have a little walk and talk.
"This won’t be a huge walk, it will be in the park itself. There is also no pressure to talk – this is only if you want to.
"There will be other members from Chichester Runners in attendance as well as me so if you want to pop along to help or to come to talk, please do. There is also a ‘wear green for mental health’ theme to support mental health awareness.
"This is quite apt as the club’s colours are green and white so we will be wearing our club tops (or green tops). There will be a community feel to the walk and talk day. There is also the option of going for a coffee afterwards in the festival theatre café.”