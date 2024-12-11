Chichester's Saddlers B&B makes a big bang in Brighton
It is with great joy and pride to announce last night’s success for Saddlers B&B, a local bed and breakfast based in Funtington, Chichester.
Saddlers B&B won Silver award for B&B and Guest House of the year at the Beautiful South Awards for Excellence 2024, which took place at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.
Milly Boxley owner of Saddlers says: ”I am so honoured firstly to have been nominated as a finalist and then awarded Silver as I hear the competition was very strong and a testament to the exceptionally high standards that were in the category.
"Saddlers were the only B&B in the category; the other three companies were Hever Castle and Gardens in Kent (winners who took Gold), a gorgeous inn along with a boutique hotel, all whom were much larger than us. We can still compete against the big boys!
"We may be small – but deliver big!”
Considering Saddlers B&B is a small business which is solely run by Miily Boxley, she is delighted to have been awarded silver and is a reflection to the hard work, passion, attention to detail and energy she puts towards giving her guests the exceptionally high standards one would expect from a hotel experience, but keeping the home from home feel.
About the Awards
The Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2024 celebrate excellence within the tourism sector, and this year’s panel of judges faced a challenging task as they reviewed an impressive array of exceptional entries with 75 finalists from the best tourism and hospitality businesses in South East England.