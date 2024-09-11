Chiddingly Village News

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL:

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL: 21 September 20-22.30 Comedy - Angela Barnes. Angela Barnes swapped a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and hasn’t looked back. 21 Sept 2024, 20:00 – 22:30 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. Within just a couple of years Angela had won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and toured around the country with her stand-up shows. She returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with a brand-new show called Hot Mess, which went on to tour nationwide in 2023. Angela has starred in BBC Two’s Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, House of Games, and Hypothetical on Dave. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4, having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz – including a recent stint as the host. She has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack. Angela co-hosts the less-than-serious popular podcast We Are History (Acast) with John O’Farrell. The two history nerds discuss, explain, and laugh at interesting and quirky episodes from the olden days. Classical/Jazz – 26 September Deep River: Andy Sheppard &Joanna MacGregorAfter her big hit at last year’s festival, pianist Joanna MacGregor returns with the acclaimed saxophonist and ECM artist Andy Sheppard.Classical/Jazz - Deep River: Andy Sheppard & Joanna MacGregor, 26 Sept 2024, 19:30 – 22:00 Chiddingly Church, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HT, UK. Bar: 18:30pm + interval and after performance. Event Director: Richard Williams This year’s concert explores their best-selling album Deep River, where classic spirituals meet Mississippi blues. Deep South Americana is poetically reimagined for the 21st century, including music by Nick Cave, Tom Waits, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan. Before that, a short solo piano set from Joanna: dazzling music by Phillip Glass, as well as the great jazz composer Mary Lou Williams. Musical Theatre - Fly Me to the Moon: From the team who brought you Dorothy Parker Takes a Trip at last year’s festival, an inter-galactic, musical adventure!27 Sept 2024, 20:00 – 21:30 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. In marquee from 7:00PM. Event Director: Richard Williams, devised and written by Lucy Hawking, journalist and science educator, and directed by Richard Williams. A witty narrator, a wonderful pianist and a brilliant singer join forces to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969. Lucy’s entertaining and fast-moving narrative takes us from Pythagoras and The Music of the Spheres to Stephen Hawking and The Brief History of Time, and along the way includes surprising incidents, astonishing dramas and revelations from people involved in the moon landing. Using international contacts, Lucy pinpoints some extraordinary moments in scientific history and brings us up to date with recent space explorations, and events on The International Space Station. The show incorporates song, film, historic artefacts, some recently revealed secrets from NASA - and depending on conditions at the time we might, possibly, even be able to hook up with the crew on the ISS! The mystery and allure of the moon, the stars and planets have, of course, been the subject of much music and countless songs, which will naturally include Fly Me the Moon - made famous by Sinatra - David Bowie’s Space Oddity (aka Major Tom), Blue Moon and Moon River as well as many other lunar and space related songs! The Cine-Supper - Back to the Future: Following last year’s epic screening of The Godfather, our very own Cine-Supper returns to close The Chiddingly Festival for an eclectic evening of dining & dress-up, themed around a special big screen presentation of legendary time-travel comedy, Back To The Future. 28 Sept 2024, 18:00 – 23:00 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK About The Event Bar: 18:00pm. CINE-SUPPER: 19:00pm - 23:00pm. Event Directors: Corin Hardy, Simon Woodgate, Mark Robinson-Sivyer, Jo Robinson-Sivyer. Sponsored by: The Picture House – Uckfield. Introduced by local film director Corin Hardy (Gangs Of London, The Nun) your Saturday night will be a fun-filled, immersive occasion with period specific music, decorations, cocktails & movie trailers, as our Village Hall travels back in time to the 1980’s, accompanied by Doc & Marty McFly! We encourage 50’s & 80’s fancy dress with cinematic prizes kindly donated by The Picture House, Uckfield, to the most ingenious costumes worn to the occasion! Of course the ‘Cine’ wouldn’t be the same without the ‘Supper’ and this year Dids & Jo’s famous Jody’s Kitchen will be providing a delicious three course dining experience inspired by gourmet Americana cuisine… “Great Scott!” Indeed. For more information on al the above events [email protected]