Chidham Parochial School meets the builders behind The Springs development In West Sussex

By Charlotte Ashley
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:13 BST
Pupils from Chidham Parochial Primary School recently got the chance to meet the construction team behind The Springs development in Hambrook, West Sussex with an exclusive tour of its latest show home in the sought after village.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the school, Dandara welcomed 22 year two students with a unique opportunity to learn about the construction process and explore the newly launched show home.

The visit comes after pupil Georgia won Dandara’s development naming competition last year, giving her and her class a tour of The Springs and to see how the development has progressed.

Split into two groups, half the pupils participated in a guided tour of the show home and completed a scavenger hunt across the rooms. Meanwhile the other students attended a ‘Meet the Builder’ session with The Spring’s Trainee Site Manager Felix Ashton, gaining firsthand experience into the role of a builder, followed by a Q&A. The groups then swapped, ensuring all the students participated in both activities.

Chidham Parochial Primary School visit to The Springs development in West Sussex

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “Following Georgia’s winning entry for our development naming poster competition, it was great to finally welcome the Chidham Parochial pupils to The Springs and give them a tour of the development they helped name. It was lovely to see their enthusiasm as they explored the show home and engaged with our team. At Dandara, we value our connections with the communities we build in, and we hope this visit helped inspire the local students.”

Sebastian Olway, Headteacher of Chidham Parochial Primary School, added: “The pupils had a wonderful time visiting The Springs, as they gained real life experience beyond their classroom walls. Georgia was able to see her vision come to life, and it was fantastic to see the quality of homes being built in the heart of our community. We would like to thank Dandara for hosting such an interactive learning opportunity.”

The Springs offers a collection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes in Hambrook. Prices start at £161,000 for a one bedroom home, with Dandara’s First Home Scheme.

more information on The Springs or to view the available properties, please visit www.dandara.com/the-springs/ or call 01243 684 577.

