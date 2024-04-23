Chief Scout, Bear Grylls congratulates Daniel on gaining ultimate Scouting award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Andrew Try joined Bear Grylls in congratulating Daniel on achieving the highest award in Scouting for adventure and skill development, the King’s Scout Award.

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. Young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: "I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King's Scout here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Daniel has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards.

"They've contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiam and hard work - I am full of pride for evey single one of them."

Young people such as Daniel have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.

King's Scout Daniel Budd said: "I've had such an amazing time completing my King's Scout Award. I grew up being a huge fan of the Karate Kid films so decided to take on Bonsai tree growing as my skill and managed to even grow and create one of my own!

"I volunteered my time as a Young Leader at Beaver Scouts and took on the gym during lockdown, as well as going out cycling regularly. For my expedition I went hiking in Exmoor, the views were just amazing, and I managed to find some snakes and lizards too! The trip took me and the team across a coastal and hill terrain, it was an amazing experience."

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said: "A huge congratulations to Daniel, on achieving his King's Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts.

"Daniel has reached the end of an incredible journey where he has demonstrated kindness, courage, and commitment. Our King's Scouts have helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills alomg the way.

"Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Daniel is one of our leaders of the future and it's humbling and inspiring to be alongside him on such a special day."

The annual Windsor Castle event has been held since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St George's Day. St George is the Patron Saint of Scouting as well as England.

The award has transitioned back to the King's Scout Award in 2023 following the sad loss of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Over 100,000 Queen's Scout Awards were presented to young people for outstanding personal achievements and service to their communities during the 71 year reign.

