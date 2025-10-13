Children’s charity Demelza opens newest shop in Heathfield

Children’s charity Demelza has opened its newest shop in the heart of Heathfield.

The premises, at 108 High Street, was officially opened at 10am today (Monday 13th October) by 12-year-old Fia, who is supported by Demelza. x8g3qyt

Heathfield’s Cake and Wine Club Choir sang a few songs before Demelza’s Director of Retail Ashley Henson said a few words, thanking residents for their support.

Work has been underway to transform the shop, the former Heathfield Ironmongers, since August and it’s now brimming with a huge range of pre-loved goods, clothes and collectables.

Twelve-year-old Fia, who is supported by Demelza, with some of the Demelza team at the new Heathfield shop

The shop will be run by manager Gill Marlowe, five other part-time members of staff and a team of more than 30 volunteers, including 18 who are newly recruited to Demelza.

One volunteer, Heather Bruce, has been with Demelza for 20 years. She also spoke at the launch and encouraged people to ask about the charity and find out more about how it supports children.

This year is 20 years since Demelza opened its first shop in the town and the new site is larger and easier to get to, with accessible facilities including a changing room.

The shop will be open daily from 9am to 5pm (until 6pm on Saturdays and Thursdays) and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Heathfield's Cake and Wine Club Choir sang at the opening of Demelza's new shop

Demelza’s Deputy CEO Hayley Richardson said: “We’re delighted to have officially opened our newest shop in Heathfield today.

“It’s a really important space for us – there’s a fantastic community here and we’re really looking forward to being part of it in an even bigger way.

“Thank you to everyone that has come along to support us today – to Fia and the choir for launching the shop in such a special way – and to our fantastic team of staff and volunteers who are ready to welcome you in.

“I’d also like to thank all the local residents who have supported us already and would encourage everyone to come and have a browse – there are so many bargains on offer and you can shop knowing your money goes towards helping us provide extraordinary care to extraordinary children, like Fia.”

Twelve-year-old Fia cut a ribbon to officially open Demelza's new Heathfield shop

The new shop is Demelza’s 28th retail location across East Sussex, Kent and South East London, including a large distribution centre in Larkfield.

Demelza would welcome stock donations. Donations can be made in the shop or brought round to the back during opening hours. Please do not leave stock donations outside when the shop is closed.