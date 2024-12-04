Children’s Christmas competition and seasonal carols in The Beacon, Eastbourne

The dash for the perfect Christmas gift is underway and The Beacon is busier than ever.

And to make your visit to the shopping centre as stress-free as possible, the shopping centre has games for the children and carols to speed you on your way.

The Kids' Christmas Trail runs until Christmas Eve. Children are invited to help Santa find his mischievous elves. They pick up their trail map from any of the 16 participating stores, find the missing letters that spell a word, then post the completed form in a special post box in the main square.

Alternatively, youngsters can hand their trail map in at Kids' Stuff Toys shop and receive a small gift.

On the reverse side of the map, children can help Mrs Clause decorate and colour a Christmas Tree.

General Manager Mark Powell said the Christmas Trail and colouring competition would keep children entertained throughout their visit to The Beacon. “This is a wonderful community activity for families visiting The Beacon during the festive season.

“It will also encourage you to visit our participating stores, who have all given to the prize pool,” Mark said. “We are very grateful for their participation and hope everybody has a fun time in the run-up to Christmas.”

Shops taking part in the Christmas Trail and colouring competition are:

Flying tiger

Cineworld

Krispy Kreme

Sports Direct

Wimpy

Fragrance Shop

Calendar Club

Kids Stuff Toys

HMV

Ninja Arena

Claires

The Works

Menkind

Primark

Card factory

H Samuel's

Bringing a large dose of Christmas cheer to the centre on Saturday December 7 will be The Phoenix Choir. About 20 singers will be in Primark Square singing a number of Christmas carols and raising money for Family Support Work.

The Eastbourne-based choir now has 40 mixed voices and will shortly celebrate its 21st birthday.