Children's hospice to benefit from annual golf fundraiser arranged by Sussex housebuilder

Staff from a regional housebuilder have clubbed together to take part in an annual golf event to help raise more than £11,000 for a children’s charity in Winchester.

Miller Homes Southern took to the course for its yearly fundraising golf tournament, which also included a silent auction, to help raise money for its current charity partner, children’s hospice Naomi House & Jacksplace.

The hospice, located in Sutton Scotney, provides 24-hour nursing care to some of the most medically complex children and young adults from across central Southern England. They offer families practical, emotional and spiritual support throughout their child’s life and death.

Lynda Crook, senior fundraiser corporate partnerships at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “Working with the Miller Homes Southern team is an absolute delight. Their energy, passion and support for our children and families is so fantastic, and not even the great British weather could dampen their spirits in putting on such a great charity golf day!

Miller Homes raised money for Naomi House & Jacksplace for the second consecutive year at its now annual charity golf event

“We have raised an awesome sum that will make a significant difference to our families in helping to make those cherished memories and moments that matter. Thank you Miller Homes – your support for Naomi House & Jacksplace is so appreciated.”

Miller Homes Southern held its annual golf day at South Winchester Golf Club for the second year in succession, inviting its staff, contractors and associates to take part in the 18-hole golf tournament.

The Basingstoke-based housing firm completed the event with a presentation, including a speech on behalf of Naomi House, and prizes for various winners on the day, before revealing the recipients of the silent auction items which helped to meet the £11,092 raised from the day.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone come out in force once more to help raise vital funds for our charity partner – Naomi House & Jacksplace – at our annual golf day in Winchester.

“Despite having to battle the infamous British summertime weather conditions, including some serious rainfall, on the day, it was particularly heartwarming to see the event capture so many smiling faces and, more importantly, see those in attendance dig deep to help meet our fundraising target.”

The housebuilder continues to build new homes at its developments across Sussex, including at Minerva Heights in Chichester.

For more information on the services provided by Naomi House & Jacksplace, please visit https://www.naomihouse.org.uk/.

To find out more about Miller Homes, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/south-east-of-england.aspx.