Our Sunday morning worship on August 24 at 10.30am will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson and include Holy Communion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service will also be available to see on Zoom . Contact us on christ-church-lewes.org if you would like a link.

We have our usual busy Wednesday on August 27 with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm and Bible Study at 1.30pm. The latter is "The Bible Course " which looks at links across all the books of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We enjoyed a sunny church walk on Sunday, August 17 . There was a good turn out with 11 walkers and one dog. The walk started from Isfield and headed down to the river where we picked up the Sussex Ouse Way, close to the memorial to Jim Smith, the bailiff of the river for more than 50 years.

Your World

It was then down to the bridge at the Anchor Inn and time for an ice cream. We then worked our way back across the flat fields of the Ouse flood plain.

The hedgerows were full of beautifully sweet blackberries for the final mile or two back to Isfield.