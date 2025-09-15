Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

See what’s happening in some of the churches this coming week.

Bexhill Churches

ST PETER’S, Old Town: Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

Community Matters

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 21st September:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Parade Service, 10am. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 21st September : 8am Communion (BCP); 9.15am Messy Church; 10.30am Communion Common Worship. Tues 23rd, 10-12noon, Coffee Stop. Thurs 25th, 10-12noon, Open Office; Thurs 25th, 1pm, Parent & Toddlers. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]

KING’S CHURCH, Sackville Road: Every Sunday, 10.30am coffee and fellowship, 11.00 service. A friendly family church for everyone. Totz for mothers and toddlers, every Wednesday 9.30-11.00am. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 21st September - Today we welcome our former minister Rev. Roger Leslie to lead our Harvest Festival Thanksgiving service. All services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall.Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.