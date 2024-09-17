Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Morning in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churchill Living is inviting people in East Grinstead to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its McIndoe Lodge development on Garland Road to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support this September.

The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place on Thursday, September 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchill-living.co.uk for details).

Churchill Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £730,000 for the charity since 2009.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Anne Scherrer said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about.

“Our developments are for those who want to keep living entirely independently, but with a strong sense of community and security, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the lifestyle on offer here. Many of our Owners take advantage of the communal facilities, including the Owners’ Lounge where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this. We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends the event, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”

McIndoe Lodge is a stylish collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments available to buy now. Each apartment is designed to make life easy for the over 60s, and has a number of safety and security features, such as a 24-hour emergency call line and a video entry system, for complete peace of mind.