Classic Motoring Lodge rolls into Tangmere for a day of history, horsepower, and charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a day of camaraderie, classic cars, and aviation history as members of the Classic Motoring Lodge took to the roads of West Sussex for a unique Masonic social event on Saturday, March 29th.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lodge, known for blending its passion for Freemasonry with a love of vintage motoring, began the day with a hearty breakfast gathering at the White Swan in Arundel. From there, a gleaming convoy of classic cars made its way to the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum—an outing that combined the thrill of the open road with a deep appreciation for heritage and community.

Upon arrival at Tangmere, members were welcomed with a special talk about the airfield’s rich history. The museum, housed on the site of a former RAF base, features a remarkable collection of aircraft, artefacts, and interactive displays spanning from the First and Second World Wars to more recent aviation milestones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome groups visiting the museum, and the display of classic cars certainly added a different perspective to our outdoor areas,” said Museum Director Colin Smart. “Tangmere’s exhibits include everything from fighter planes to flight simulators, and we always enjoy seeing visitors engage with both the history and the hands-on elements.”

Classic Cars & Aircraft at RAF Tangmere Museum

Following the museum tour, the Lodge rounded off the day with a collection for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, reinforcing their commitment to charitable giving—an essential aspect of Freemasonry.

Robin de Buriatte, Lodge Secretary commented, “We love Freemasonry, and we love our classic cars, so we thought—why not bring the two together? It’s a great way to enjoy what we’re passionate about while giving something back.”

The Classic Motoring Lodge No. 10004, based in Worthing, is one of several themed Lodges across the country, bringing together like-minded individuals who share interests beyond the traditional.

To learn more about the Classic Motoring Lodge, visit: http://classicmotoringlodge10004.org

Or for information on other Lodges in West Sussex, see: www.wgsm.co.uk