Claydon House hosts annual summer fete

Claydon House in Lewes, proudly hosted its annual summer party, bringing together residents, their friends, families, and the local community for a day filled with joy, laughter, and togetherness.

This year’s event was particularly special as it marked the warm welcome of a new resident and his family into the Claydon House community.

The Activities Team curated a vibrant summer fete, complete with a food and drinks prepared by the home’s talent chef, a raffle, and live music.

Guests had the opportunity to win fantastic raffle prizes, generously donated by esteemed local businesses including Bake Out Lewes, GAIL’s Bakery, and W.E. Clark & Son Jewellers.

Claydon House.

Claydon House has a long-standing tradition of hosting this summer party, an event designed to bring together residents, their loved ones, and the wider community.

“We are thrilled to have hosted yet another successful summer party,” said Talia Redford, Administrator at Claydon House.

“This event is always a highlight of the year for our residents and their families. It’s a time when everyone comes together to enjoy each other’s company, and we’re especially pleased to have had the opportunity to welcome our newest resident and his family into our community.”

Claydon House raffle.

Claydon House extends its heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to making this year’s summer party a resounding success.

Claydon House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care on a short term and permanent basis. For more information, visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/claydon-house-in-lewes.